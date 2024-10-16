Vision impairment could affect dementia risk, study finds

A new study is exploring the link between vision impairment and dementia risk.

According to researchers, nearly 1 in 5 dementia cases could be prevented by maintaining proper visual health.

“In a nationally representative sample of older US adults, up to 19% of dementia prevalence might have been avoided through prevention and treatment of vision impairments that are largely correctable,” the researchers wrote. “Overall, while not establishing a cause-and-effect relationship, these findings support considering vision health in dementia prevention strategies aimed at reducing modifiable risk factors.”

Understanding the link

For the study, the researchers analyzed data from nearly 2,800 people enrolled in the National Health and Aging Trends Study. All of the participants were Medicare beneficiaries at least 65 years old.

For the study, the participants completed both vision and cognitive assessments. Then, the researchers evaluated their results.

Ultimately, the researchers identified a link between having at least one vision impairment and dementia. The team utilized the population attributable fraction, or the proportion that a disease is attributable to a specific risk factor, and found that it was at 19% for vision impairment and dementia.

Three types of vision impairment were most closely associated with dementia: contrast sensitivity, near acuity, and distance acuity. Contrast sensitivity is the ability to differentiate shapes in low light, which can occur from glaucoma, cataracts, diabetes, severe dry eye, and more. Near and distance acuity are measures of consumers’ nearsightedness and farsightedness.

Can anything be done?

The researchers explained that these findings should encourage older consumers to prioritize their eye health.

While vision impairment is common in later life, especially more than one type, staying on top of eye health is key. With proper maintenance and routine eye exams, consumers can not only improve their vision, but also increase their chances of improved cognitive functioning in later life.

“Since vision impairments, including visual acuity and contrast sensitivity impairments, often result from common treatable conditions that may be reversible, such as uncorrected refractive errors and cataracts, our analyses provide additional support to address vision impairments globally, where up to 90% are estimated to be preventable or correctable,” the researchers wrote.