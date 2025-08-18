Why your sweet tooth doesn’t fade — even when you cut back

Key Takeaways

Eating more or less sweet foods for six months didn’t change people’s liking for sweetness.

No changes were seen in energy intake, body weight, or health markers like glucose and cholesterol.

Once diets ended, people naturally returned to their usual sweet-eating habits.

Have you ever wondered whether eating less sugar would tame your taste buds — or make them crave sweetness even more?

A brand-new nutrition study aimed to answer just that.

Over six months, real people followed diets ranging from very sweet to barely sweet — but here’s the kicker: regardless of what they ate, their love for sweetness didn’t budge.

There were no magic tricks, no fad diet revelations — just a straightforward test to see if sweet foods shape our sweet tooth.

"Most studies examining the effects of repeated exposure to sweet taste on the liking, or preference, for sweetness have been short-term, covering periods up to one day," researcher Kees de Graaf, Ph.D. said in a news release.

"Without consistent data on the longer-term effects, the basic question of whether or not sweetness preferences are modifiable has been unanswered."

The study

To dig into this, researchers broke participants (around 180 in total) into three groups. One group got mostly sweet items, another got fewer sweet things, and a third got a mixed bag.

These foods and drinks were delivered every two weeks to cover about half of each person’s daily consumption. Think chocolate, jam, and sweetened drinks on one side, and ham, cheese, popcorn, sparkling water on the other. Each of the options was selected based on sugar-intensity data from hundreds of common Dutch foods.

The researchers measured people’s sweet taste preferences before the test, twice during the six months, right after, and then again one and four months later.

Alongside taste, they tracked energy and macronutrients, body weight and composition, and health markers like glucose, insulin, and cholesterol. Diets were carefully balanced (same carbs, fat, protein) and participants were randomized by age, sex, and weight to keep things fair.

The results

The study revealed that switching up the sweetness didn’t shift people’s liking for it — not up, not down.

Importantly, key factors like energy intake, cravings, and body weight remained unchanged. Health markers linked to diabetes and heart disease stayed steady, too.

At the one- and four-month follow-ups, participants naturally settled back into their usual sucrose-loving (or not) habits.

"This is one of the first studies to measure and adjust sweetness across the whole diet within a realistic range of what people actually consume," said Dr. de Graaf. "This matters because some people avoid sweet-tasting foods, believing that regular exposure will increase their preference for sweetness – but our results show that's not the case."