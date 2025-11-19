Caffeine and heart rhythm: Why coffee didn’t worsen AFib in a new clinical trial

A randomized clinical trial found that among people with a history of Atrial fibrillation (AFib) or related rhythm issues, drinking at least one cup of caffeinated coffee daily was associated with a significantly lower rate of recurrence.

Participants were randomly assigned either to continue consuming caffeinated coffee (about one cup a day) or to completely abstain from coffee and caffeine for six months following a heart-rhythm resetting procedure.

Results showed recurrence of AFib or atrial flutter in 47% of the coffee group versus 64% in the caffeine-abstinence group — a roughly 39% lower hazard of recurrence for the coffee drinkers.

If you’ve been told to steer clear of coffee because of irregular heartbeats, you may be in for a pleasant surprise.

AFib — where the upper chambers of the heart beat rapidly and unevenly — affects millions and is often managed by lifestyle tweaks, including avoiding stimulants.

But a new study from University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and the University of Adelaide suggests that one cup of caffeinated coffee a day may not only be safe, but might actually lower the risk of recurrence of these rhythm disturbances.

“Coffee increases physical activity which is known to reduce atrial fibrillation,” researcher Gregory M. Marcus, MD, MAS, said in a news release.

“Caffeine is also a diuretic, which could potentially reduce blood pressure and in turn lessen A-Fib risk. Several other ingredients in coffee also have anti-inflammatory properties that could have positive effects.”

The study

The study — dubbed the DECAF trial (“Does Eliminating Coffee Avoid Fibrillation?”) — was the first randomized clinical trial to test the effect of caffeinated coffee on recurrent AFib.

Researchers enrolled 200 adult patients (mean age ~69 years, about 71% male) who either had persistent AFib or atrial flutter with a history of AFib, and who were scheduled for an electrical cardioversion procedure (a controlled shock to restore normal rhythm).

After cardioversion, participants were randomly allocated in a 1:1 ratio: one arm was instructed to drink at least one cup of caffeinated coffee (or an espresso shot) daily, and the other arm was asked to avoid coffee and all other caffeine-containing products for six months.

Baseline coffee intake was similar in both groups (median about seven cups/week), and during follow-up, the coffee group maintained approximately seven cups/week, while the abstinence group averaged zero.

The primary outcome was a clinically detected recurrence of AFib or atrial flutter over the six-month period.

The results

At the end of six months, 47% of participants in the caffeine-consumption group experienced a recurrence of AFib or atrial flutter, compared with 64% in the abstinence group. That difference corresponds to about a 39% lower hazard of recurrence in the coffee group versus the no-coffee group.

Importantly, the study found no significant difference in adverse events between the two groups. The researchers note, however, that the trial participants were all already coffee drinkers and consumed about one cup per day; the findings may not apply to heavy coffee drinkers or to people who start coffee for the first time.

In short: for people with a history of AFib who regularly drink coffee, having roughly a cup a day may be safe and may even reduce the chance of recurrence — but as always, any changes to diet or lifestyle should be discussed with your cardiologist or health care provider.

“The results were astounding,” first author Christopher X. Wong, Ph.D., said in the news release.

“Doctors have always recommended that patients with problematic A-Fib minimize their coffee intake, but this trial suggests that coffee is not only safe but likely to be protective.”