Why sleep experts say it’s time to stop changing the clocks

Sleep experts and a new survey show most Americans support ending seasonal clock changes.

The call is for permanent standard time — not daylight saving time — because it better matches our biological clocks.

Research and public health concerns point to improved sleep, safer mornings, and fewer health risks without biannual shifts.

Every March, most of the U.S. moves clocks ahead one hour for daylight saving time, a ritual most people know simply as “spring forward.”

But this year, before the clocks change on March 8, sleep experts are sounding an increasingly loud alarm — they want the United States to abandon seasonal time shifts altogether and adopt permanent standard time.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), along with a coalition of sleep and health organizations, argues that the twice-yearly clock changing experiment has real effects on our sleep and health. And recent survey data suggest that a slim majority of adults (about 54%) would prefer to ditch the clock changes permanently — a position that matches the experts’ recommendation.

“When we ‘spring forward’ for daylight saving time, we disrupt our body’s natural rhythm, damaging our sleep quality, mental health, and overall well-being,” Dr. Karin Johnson, sleep medicine physician and co-chair of the coalition’s steering committee, said in a news release.

“Our internal clocks are extremely sensitive to natural light and environmental shifts. Even a one-hour change can have serious consequences for health and safety. We need to end the practice of seasonal time changes and stick with standard time.”

How did experts and researchers figure this out?

The push toward permanent standard time isn’t based on guesswork — it’s grounded in evidence about how light and time shifts affect our internal rhythms. The coalition, which includes sleep doctors and scientists, points to data showing that sudden clock changes disrupt the body’s sleep-wake cycle.

This disruption isn’t trivial. Losing an hour of sleep and shifting our daily schedule — even by just sixty minutes — can throw off the circadian rhythm that helps regulate when we feel awake and when we feel sleepy. As a result, experts say, people can experience mood disturbances, reduced alertness, and trouble getting restful sleep.

The AASM’s call draws on survey results and existing research around public safety and health. It highlights that bodies respond to natural light patterns, and that standard time aligns with the sun better than daylight saving time does. That alignment, experts believe, may make it easier to wake up in the morning, sleep at night, and function well during the day.

What they found — and why it matters

So, what did the experts conclude?

Their message is pretty simple: permanent standard time could be better for our health and safety than continuing seasonal clock changes.

The evidence and survey results suggest several key benefits of permanent standard time:

More morning light: Standard time means sunrise comes earlier in the day, which can help people wake up more naturally and support healthy circadian rhythms.

Safer streets: Dark winter mornings under permanent daylight savings time could mean more school-day darkness and potentially riskier commutes for kids and adults alike.

Better sleep: Aligning daily schedules more closely with natural light patterns may make it easier for people to get the recommended hours of sleep — a cornerstone of physical and mental health.

Experts say this isn’t about nostalgia for a particular clock time — it’s about aligning public policy with biology. With growing public support and mounting scientific concern, sleep organizations urge lawmakers to consider permanent standard time as a way to protect public health.

“We have a rare opportunity where public opinion, scientific evidence, and common sense all point in the same direction,” said Dr. Johnson. “Permanent standard time would improve well-being, reduce accidents, and support healthy sleep for all Americans. It’s time to stop the clock-changing experiment and adopt a policy that works with our biology, not against it.”