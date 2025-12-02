Tattoo ink races into lymph nodes, kills immune cells and alters vaccine responses, study finds

Mouse research shows tattoo pigments move into lymph nodes within minutes and persist for months

Ink triggered immune-cell death, chronic inflammation and weakened response to an mRNA COVID shot

Findings add to growing evidence linking tattoos with elevated lymphoma and skin-cancer risks

Here's something your mother probably tried to tell you: Tattoo ink doesn’t simply stay where it’s placed. New research from Swiss scientists shows pigments travel rapidly into the lymphatic system, where they can linger for months, kill immune cells and alter the way the body responds to vaccines.

In experiments using a mouse model, researchers at Università della Svizzera italiana in Bellinzona found tattoo pigments in nearby lymph nodes within minutes of tattooing. The particles continued to accumulate for two months, triggering chronic inflammation and immune-cell death during that period.

The study, published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, suggests that tattooing acts as more than a cosmetic procedure — it introduces biologically active particles that the immune system aggressively tries to clear.

Tattooing changed how vaccines worked in mice

The immune response was altered in meaningful ways. When the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was administered in tattooed skin, the resulting antibody response was weaker than in non-tattooed skin.

By contrast, an inactivated flu vaccine produced a stronger immune response when injected into tattooed tissue, likely because the local inflammation amplified its effect.

The researchers say the findings underscore the need for closer scrutiny of tattoo inks, which contain diverse pigments — including carbon black, azo dyes and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons — that enter the body but face far lighter regulation than medical products.

Tattooing is widespread, raising public-health stakes

As tattooing has gone mainstream, the potential health implications have grown. A 2023 Pew Research survey found that 32% of U.S. adults have at least one tattoo and 22% have multiple.

Scientists caution that the new mouse research does not prove the same immune changes occur in humans. But pigments have long been documented in human lymph nodes, and the mouse findings mirror patterns observed in both people and primates.

Growing evidence links tattoos with higher cancer risks

Two large European studies published this year have raised additional concerns.

A Swedish study of nearly 12,000 adults reported that tattooed individuals had a 21% higher risk of malignant lymphoma, with the strongest associations seen in the first two years after getting a tattoo and again more than a decade later. Elevated risks appeared across major lymphoma types, including aggressive diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and slower-growing follicular lymphoma.

A Danish twin study released in January found similar patterns. Tattooed participants had higher risks of melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and lymphoma — with risks climbing sharply for large tattoos. In one arm of the study, tattoos larger than a palm were linked to a 2.7-fold higher hazard of lymphoma and more than double the risk of skin cancer.

Calls for stronger testing and regulation

With billions spent on tattoos each year, the Swiss research team says their findings highlight a regulatory gap. Tattoo inks are often made with industrial pigments not originally designed for use in human skin, and ingredients vary widely by brand and region.

“This work represents the most extensive study to date regarding the effect of tattoo ink on the immune response and raises serious health concerns,” the authors wrote. They say more research — and stronger oversight — is needed to determine how tattoo pigments affect long-term health and to guide safer standards as tattooing remains on the rise.