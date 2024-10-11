A new crop of anti-snoring innovations are cropping up to save the day (er, night)!

Wouldn’t it be nice if no one got nudged in the middle of the night and told to roll over or go sleep on the couch because of their snoring?

There have been fits and starts, but the big two pervasive sleep disorders we’re dealing with – snoring and sleep apnea – might finally get addressed thanks, in great part, to technology. And it’s not just one or two products that are trying to save the day, but several.

Improved CPAP therapy

While CPAP machines remain a common treatment for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), newer models offer greater comfort and convenience thanks to their smaller size and quieter operation. However, for those with mild to moderate OSA, less invasive alternatives are available.

Dental devices, custom-fitted by sleep medicine dentists, reposition the jaw to keep the airway open and can even be used in conjunction with CPAP for severe cases. While online options exist, expert-fitted devices are recommended to avoid potential dental problems.

Another option is a tongue trainer, an FDA-approved device that strengthens tongue muscles to improve airflow.

Another sleep apnea “fix” is provent therapy which involves small, disposable nasal inserts that create resistance during exhalation, keeping airways open. While that sounds like the same thing that Breathe Right Nasal Strips do, it’s close, but not exactly the same.

Breathe Right is external, uses physical force to open the nasal passages, and targets nasal congestion, while provent is internal, uses expiratory positive airway pressure (EPAP), and targets snoring and OSA.

Smart and tech’y

Smart devices are leading the trend in trying to improve sleep. One is the Smart Nora, which gently repositions your head during sleep to open up airways without disturbing your slumber. Nora has been around a few years, but has grown into a review darling, even scoring the New York Times’ Wirecutter “Best Sleeping Device” for three years running.

Another “smart” attempt is Withings Sleep Rx Mat – a non-invasive device that has received FDA clearance and is designed to diagnose sleep apnea at home. It sits under the mattress and uses sensors to measure respiratory rate, body movement, and heart rate, tracking sleep cycles and detecting snoring and breathing disturbances.

For children, there’s Vivos Therapeutics which claims to be able to treat snoring and sleep apnea in children aged 6-17. Vivos’ claims its appliance is non-invasive, safe, comfortable, affordable, and highly effective. And, it’s recently been given FDA approval.

And, then, there’s… a Fitbit!

Taking the smart device even further, it’s Fitbit. Yes, the folks behind those fitness trackers you see everywhere. They, too, have decided to get serious about snoring. They've just patented an interesting new way to track those nighttime noises with way more accuracy.

Apparently, they're not just going to rely on the microphone anymore.They're going to combine that with info from other sensors, like the ones that track your heart rate and how much you toss and turn.They're even throwing in temperature readings, which is an interesting idea.

This means your Fitbit will be able to tell exactly when you're snoring, how loud it is, and for how long. And get this – you'll be able to play back recordings of your snoring on the app! So, if you've ever wondered what you sound like in your sleep, Fitbit might have the answer!