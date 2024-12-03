ScreenPoint Medical uses artificial intelligence to better detect breast cancer

ScreenPoint Medical is using the venue of the 110th Annual Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) meeting to reveal its latest advancements in breast cancer detection.

The company is showcasing Transpara 2.1, an enhanced version of its Breast AI software, which has recently received FDA clearance. The company said it wants to highlight the transformative role of artificial intelligence in medical diagnostics, particularly in breast cancer detection.

According to the company, Transpara 2.1 represents a “significant leap forward in AI technology,” providing radiologists with a "second pair" of eyes to detect cancers earlier and reduce recall rates.

The updated algorithm allows for the analysis of suspicious areas, allowing doctors to detect cancer at an earlier stage. The company says this capability enhances the system's performance, placing it in the top 10% of radiologists’ tools.

Uses prior image data

"Taking tissue changes into account for characterization of findings is a long-awaited feature of AI," said Nico Karssemeijer, co-founder and chief scientific officer of ScreenPoint Medical. “The integration of prior imaging data significantly boosts Transpara's performance, aligning with radiologists' experiences and improving clinical workflows without increasing computation time.”

The company points to a study from UMass Memorial Health that it says demonstrated the potential of AI software to prioritize mammogram interpretation, reducing turnaround time amid staff shortages. Another study in the German mammography screening program showed that using Transpara as a decision support tool increased cancer detection rates, particularly for invasive cancers.

ScreenPoint Medical said Transpara has been analyzed in over 35 peer-reviewed publications, with studies showing that up to 45% of interval cancers can be detected earlier using Transpara, which also helps reduce workload and optimize workflow for healthcare providers.