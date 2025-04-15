Cluster of fatal brain disease cases in rural Oregon

Health authorities in Oregon are investigating a rare and unsettling medical cluster after three cases of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) — a fatal, incurable brain disorder — were reported in Hood River County over the past eight months. Two of the cases have resulted in death, officials confirmed this week.

The Hood River County Health Department, located about 70 miles east of Portland, is working with state and federal agencies to determine whether the cases are connected. So far, no common source has been identified.

“We’re trying to look at any common risk factors that might link these cases,” said Trish Elliot, the department’s director, according to The Independent. “But it’s pretty hard in some cases to come up with what the real cause is.”

Disease difficult to confirm, always fatal

According to health officials, only one case has been confirmed via autopsy, while two others are being classified as presumptive diagnoses. Definitive confirmation requires testing brain or spinal fluid, a process that often takes months and must be performed post-mortem.

CJD is caused by abnormal infectious proteins called prions, which gradually damage brain tissue and lead to rapid mental and physical decline. Symptoms often mimic Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease at first, progressing quickly to severe movement issues, confusion, and ultimately death — typically within 12 months of onset.

There is no known cure or treatment for the condition.

Related to "Mad Cow Disease"

Although the Oregon officials did not mention it, a common variant of CJD is Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), a fatal neurodegenerative disease that affects the brains of cattle. It is a prion disease, caused by misfolded proteins that lead to brain damage and ultimately death in affected animals.

BSE gained international attention in the 1990s and early 2000s due to its link to a human version of the disease known as variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD). Mad Cow Disease was once a global public health concern, but thanks to aggressive policy changes and feed restrictions, it is now rare and well-controlled. However, it remains a cautionary example of how animal health and food practices can significantly impact human health.

Another variant is Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). It specifically affects deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer, and moose. It has been known to infect hunters and others who consume meat from wild game.

Risk to public low

While the outbreak is alarming, public health officials emphasized that the risk of transmission is extremely low. CJD is not spread through casual contact, and the majority of cases are believed to result from spontaneous genetic mutations. In rare cases, the disease can be transmitted through exposure to infected brain or nervous system tissue, such as during organ transplants or certain medical procedures.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that between 500 and 600 new CJD cases occur annually in the United States.

The Hood River County Health Department said it is closely monitoring the situation and remains in communication with state and national health agencies. The goal is to determine whether the reported cases represent a tragic coincidence or a deeper public health concern.

The department urged residents not to panic, noting that no further cases have been identified and routine activities do not pose a transmission risk.

“We will continue to share information as we learn more,” Elliot said.

The cause of death in the two confirmed cases is still under final review as testing results are awaited. In the meantime, local and state officials are urging vigilance, but not alarm, as the investigation continues.