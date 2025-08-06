Trump administration expands SNAP overhaul to promote healthier food choices

USDA and HHS sign six new state waivers to eliminate junk food from SNAP purchases

Waivers take effect in 2026 across Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Louisiana, and Colorado

Move aligns with “Make America Healthy Again” initiative to combat chronic disease and reform nutrition policy

In a move aimed at combating chronic disease and reshaping federal nutrition policy, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a shift in federal food policy. The government agencies have implemented six new state waivers that will dramatically restrict the types of foods eligible for purchase under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

About 40 million Americans currently receive SNAP benefits, using them to supplement their food budgets. Federal policy increasingly is promoting purchases of healthier food.

Iowa, West Virginia, Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado have been added to a growing list of states that will overhaul SNAP food guidelines. These new waivers, set to go into effect in 2026, will redefine what counts as “food” in SNAP, eliminating taxpayer-funded purchases of items such as soda, candy, and other processed goods.

A national health pivot

The changes are in line with Kennedy’s broader “Make America Healthy Again” campaign, targeting chronic health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease through nutrition-based reforms.

“These state waivers promote healthier options for families in need while preserving our commitment to support Americans who fall on hard times,” Rollins said at the signing ceremony.

Kennedy emphasized the urgency of the policy shift, saying tax dollars have been used to fund candy and soda purchases that have not contributed to nutrition.

“These waivers help put real food back at the center of the program,” he said.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary added that the changes represent a long-overdue correction to public health policy.

“For too long, the root causes of our chronic disease epidemic have been addressed with lip service only. It’s time for powerful changes,” Makary said.

State leaders participating in the new waiver rollout expressed enthusiastic support. West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey framed the move as a return to common sense, predicting the shift would promote healthier food choices and healthier children.