No, Oprah isn’t selling a GLP-1: Inside the scams running rampant on social media

Scammers are using AI and celebrity deepfakes to sell fake GLP-1 weight-loss pills, creating ads that look and sound legitimate but lead to fraudulent or unsafe products.

Many scam sites skip basic medical safeguards, such as prescriptions, health screenings, and clear disclosures — putting consumers at risk of financial loss and serious health harm.

Verifying pharmacies through trusted tools is the best defense, especially as online weight-loss scams grow more sophisticated and harder to spot on social media.

If you’ve been scrolling online lately, chances are you’ve seen the ads: a familiar celebrity face, a convincing doctor’s endorsement, and a promise of fast, effortless weight loss — all without needles, prescriptions, or high prices. With GLP-1 medications dominating weight-loss conversations, scammers are betting consumers won’t look twice before clicking “buy now.”

As demand for GLP-1 treatments grows — especially with new pill options entering the market — so does the opportunity for fraud. Investigators have uncovered a surge of fake weight-loss pill scams using AI-generated deepfake videos, fabricated reviews, and misleading “free trial” offers. Some feature well-known figures like Oprah Winfrey or Kelly Clarkson, while others impersonate real doctors to create a false sense of medical legitimacy.

The result? Consumers charged hundreds of dollars for products that either never arrive or aren’t real medications at all.

To understand how these scams work — and how to avoid them — ConsumerAffairs spoke with Brian Long, CEO and co-founder of Adaptive Security; Leyla Bilge, Global Head of Scam Research at Avast; and Dr. Ross Phan, Director of Pharmacy Verification & Information at PharmacyChecker. They break down why GLP-1 hype has become a magnet for fraud, the red flags most shoppers miss, and what consumers should know before trusting any weight-loss pill they see online.

How AI is making weight-loss scams harder to spot

According to Long, today’s scams look nothing like the obvious spam ads of the past. Generative AI allows scammers to create polished videos featuring fake doctors, testimonials, and spokespersons at a fraction of the cost — and then push them out at massive scale through social media and search ads.

To build trust, scammers also manufacture context. Fake news layouts, copied media logos, clinical-sounding language, and professional visuals all serve as “trust cues” that many consumers mistake for verification. AI makes it easy to test endless versions of these ads and keep only the ones that convert, helping scams evolve faster than consumer awareness or regulation.

Leyla Bilge, Global Head of Scam Research at Avast, says some of the most convincing scams use AI-generated videos impersonating Oprah Winfrey.

These deepfakes closely mimic her voice, expressions, and tone, making it feel like a real endorsement. The videos are then paired with paid ads or social posts that link to fake pharmacy websites designed to exploit urgency, trust, and celebrity familiarity.

Red flags consumers often miss

Celebrity deepfakes may grab attention, but experts say the most dangerous warning signs are often more subtle.

The purchase process skips basic medical safeguards. Legitimate GLP-1 providers require a prescription, medical intake, screening for contraindications, medication interaction checks, and follow-up monitoring. Scams often bypass all of that.

Unclear disclosure about what’s actually being sold. Some sites blur the line between FDA-approved GLP-1 medications and compounded drugs, which are custom-mixed by pharmacies and not individually FDA-approved.

Promises of guaranteed or dramatic results. While five-star reviews may look reassuring, they’re easy to fake at scale.

“Don’t let a wall of five-star reviews do the thinking for you,” Long said. “Reviews and testimonials are easy to fake at scale, and the FTC’s Consumer Reviews and Testimonials Rule targets deceptive review and testimonial practices.”

“Rogue pharmacies can appear more legitimate than ever, using misleading visuals and claims to gain consumer trust,” Dr. Phan said. “This makes it increasingly difficult for people to distinguish between safe, accredited pharmacies from dangerous or unlicensed websites.”

How to protect yourself before you buy

Experts agree consumers don’t need medical training to stay safe — just a short checklist: