Three deaths reported from rare hantavirus in rural California

Health officials in rural Mono County, California, are sounding the alarm after a rare virus, hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), has killed three residents in recent weeks. The same virus also claimed the life of Betsy Arakawa, wife of actor Gene Hackman, in February at their New Mexico home.

Dr. Tom Boo, Mono County’s Public Health Officer, called the fatalities both “tragic” and “alarming,” noting that it’s highly unusual to see multiple deaths from hantavirus so early in the year.

“We don’t have a clear sense of where this young adult may have contracted the virus,” Boo said in a press release, referencing the latest case. While there were no signs of mouse activity at the victim’s home, some evidence of rodents was found in their workplace, which is not uncommon for buildings in Mammoth Lakes during colder months.

Hantavirus is spread primarily through contact with droppings, urine, or saliva from infected deer mice. While the virus is extremely rare, it is also highly deadly: the CDC reports a 38% fatality rate among those who develop respiratory symptoms.

From 1993 to 2022, only 864 cases were reported in the United States.

"Deeply concerning"

Dr. Boo emphasized that rodent populations appear higher than usual this year in Mammoth Lakes and across the Eastern Sierra, elevating the risk of exposure. “We’re staying vigilant, but the spike in early-season cases is deeply concerning,” he said.

Health officials are urging the public to take precautions, including sealing homes against rodent entry, wearing gloves and masks when cleaning potentially contaminated areas, and reporting rodent infestations to local health departments.

Despite the recent deaths, officials stress that hantavirus infections are still very rare, and simple precautions can dramatically reduce the risk.

More about hantavirus

Hantavirus is a rare but potentially deadly virus that is spread primarily by certain species of rodents, especially deer mice in North America. It can cause a severe respiratory disease known as Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS).

🧬 How it is spread:

Humans become infected by:

Breathing in airborne particles from rodent droppings, urine, or saliva (especially when cleaning enclosed areas like cabins or sheds).

Touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the nose or mouth.

Rarely, through rodent bites.

🚨 Symptoms of HPS:

Hantavirus infection typically progresses in two phases:

Early symptoms (1–2 weeks after exposure): Fever and chills

Muscle aches (especially in the legs, hips, and back)

Fatigue

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or abdominal pain Late symptoms: Coughing and shortness of breath

Fluid buildup in the lungs

Severe respiratory distress, which can be fatal

⚠️ Mortality Rate:

HPS has a high fatality rate, around 38%, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

📍 Where It’s Found:

Most cases in the U.S. occur in the Southwest (especially in rural areas like New Mexico, Arizona, and California).

Globally, different types of hantaviruses exist, including ones found in Europe and Asia that can cause kidney-related illnesses (not HPS).

🛡️ Prevention:

Avoid contact with rodents and their droppings.

Use gloves, masks, and disinfectant when cleaning areas where rodents may live.

Seal homes and buildings to prevent rodent entry.

