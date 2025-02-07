Here are the health pros and cons of GLP-1RA weight loss drugs

New GLP-1RA weight loss drugs like Like Ozempic and Wegovy have become extremely popular in recent months but researchers continue to analyze their health effects, both good and bad.

Among the latest research is a study published in the journal Nature Medicine by researchers from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System.

The study shed light on the widespread use and effects of GLP-1RA drugs, commonly known by brand names such as Ozempic and Wegovy. These medications, often dubbed "miracle drugs" for their profound weight-loss effects, are now reportedly used by one in eight Americans to treat conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.

The pros

Notable reductions in risks for neurological and behavioral issues, such as seizures

Reduced addiction to substances like alcohol and opioids

Reduced suicidal ideation, self-harm, bulimia, and psychotic disorders including schizophrenia Decreased risks of neurocognitive disorders such as Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The cons

Increased risks for pancreatitis and kidney conditions

Gastrointestinal issues like nausea and vomiting

GLP-1RA drugs, including Mounjaro and Zepbound, are administered weekly via injection and work by simulating hormones that curb appetite and slow digestion, promoting longer-lasting satiety. The study's comprehensive analysis compared 175 health outcomes between veterans using GLP-1RA drugs and those on traditional diabetes medications like Jardiance, Glipizide, and Januvia.

Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, a clinical epidemiologist and nephrologist and one of the researchers said the drugs act on receptors in brain areas involved in impulse control and addiction, potentially explaining their effectiveness in curbing appetite and addiction disorders.

These drugs also reduce brain inflammation and result in weight loss, which may improve brain health and reduce the risk of conditions like Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. The study concludes that GLP-1RA drugs offer broad health benefits but are not without risks.