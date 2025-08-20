GoodRx teams up with Novo Nordisk to make weight loss drugs more affordable

GoodRx and Novo Nordisk are partnering to lower costs for Ozempic and Wegovy.

Patients can use GoodRx to access manufacturer-sponsored savings at the pharmacy.

Discounts will help reduce the out-of-pocket burden for eligible patients.

GoodRx, the prescription savings platform, has announced a new collaboration with Novo Nordisk that will bring discounts directly to consumers for two of the company’s most well-known medicines: Ozempic and Wegovy.

Both drugs are widely prescribed, but their high price tags have made them difficult for many patients to afford. With this new program, GoodRx users who qualify will be able to access Novo Nordisk’s manufacturer-sponsored savings straight from the platform, making it easier to bring down those out-of-pocket costs.

According to GoodRx, the savings are significant. Self-paying patients can get a month’s supply of Ozempic or Wegovy for $499.

Without insurance, the list price for one of these drugs is around $1,000 per month.

“Demand for GLP-1 medications is at an all-time high, but too many Americans still face barriers accessing them,” Wendy Barnes, President and Chief Executive Officer of GoodRx, said in a news release.

“By partnering with Novo Nordisk, we’re taking a significant step forward in making these innovative brand-name treatments more accessible for millions of people who need them. It’s a powerful example of how the GoodRx platform can deliver savings at scale—bridging gaps in coverage and ensuring more people can get the care they deserve.”

How it works for consumers

The savings program will integrate directly into GoodRx, so when patients search for Ozempic or Wegovy, they’ll be able to see and apply available discounts. At the pharmacy counter, they can use GoodRx to access those reduced prices — cutting through some of the usual red tape that comes with drug savings programs.

Novo Nordisk’s goal is to expand access to these important medicines, and GoodRx’s large consumer base makes it easier to reach patients who need them most.

For consumers, the key takeaway is clear: if you’ve struggled with the high cost of Ozempic or Wegovy, checking GoodRx could now be a practical way to unlock new discounts and make treatment more affordable.

“Improving access to effective FDA-approved treatment is central to our mission, and our collaboration with GoodRx allows us to reach those who seek savings and support from their trusted and established platform,” Dave Moore, Executive Vice President, US Operations of Novo Nordisk Inc, said in the news release.

“This initiative enables us to meet GoodRx patients where they are with our authentic GLP-1 medicines in addition to supporting the launch of the new Ozempic self-pay offer for type 2 diabetes patients at an unprecedented price.”