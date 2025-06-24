Alcohol and cancer: Calls grow for clear warning labels on bottles

Health experts urge U.K. government to mandate explicit cancer warnings on alcohol, not much action in the U.S.

Other countries, including Ireland and South Korea, have already taken action

Debate continues over how best to inform the public without veering into alarmism

British drinkers may soon find it harder to ignore the health risks associated with alcohol, as public health groups intensify their push for mandatory cancer warning labels on alcoholic beverages. Dozens of medical and health organizations have urged Prime Minister Keir Starmer to introduce legislation requiring “bold and unambiguous” labels alerting consumers that alcohol increases cancer risk.

The initiative reflects growing international momentum to treat alcohol with the same public health seriousness as tobacco. While fewer than a quarter of countries currently require any kind of health warning on alcohol products—and those that do often use vague, small-print disclaimers—several governments are beginning to take more assertive steps.

South Korea, for example, introduced health warnings on alcohol in 2016, including labels that link alcohol consumption to liver cancer (although manufacturers are not required to use the cancer-specific warning). Ireland has gone even further. A law passed in 2023, due to take effect in 2026, will make it the first country to require labels explicitly stating that alcohol can cause fatal cancers.

U.S. debates similar measures

The United States may not be far behind. In a report published earlier this year, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy recommended alcohol warning labels, citing mounting evidence of the link between alcohol and a range of health risks.

He highlighted that alcohol is linked to approximately 100,000 cancer cases and 20,000 cancer deaths annually in the U.S., yet many Americans remain unaware of these risks.

Under the Alcoholic Beverage Labeling Act (ABLA) of 1988, all alcoholic beverages sold in the U.S. must display a health warning.This warning advises against alcohol consumption during pregnancy due to the risk of birth defects and notes that alcohol impairs the ability to drive or operate machinery and may cause health problems but does not mention cancer specifically. The warnings are also quite small in nearly all cases.

His potential successor, Casey Means—nominated by Donald Trump and known for her background as a wellness influencer—has also criticized alcohol use, though often in spiritual or holistic terms. In past blog posts, she has cited alcohol as an obstacle to accessing “the mystical realm.”

Not surpisingly, the alcohol industry isn't enamored of the idea. Stronger warnings would require congressional approval and in 2024 alone, the industry spent $8.81 million on lobbying efforts to ward off any action.

Key lawmakers, including members of the Congressional Wine Caucus (yes, there is such a thing), have expressed concerns about the proposed labeling changes, citing the potential economic impacts on the beverage industry.

The messaging challenge

While support for clearer labeling is growing, some experts caution against oversimplified messaging. The World Health Organization’s 2023 guidance that “no amount of alcohol is safe” has drawn criticism for lacking nuance and potentially backfiring. Critics argue that absolutist messaging can lead people to either dismiss the warnings entirely or indulge in binge drinking, rationalizing that if all alcohol is harmful, moderation is irrelevant.

David Spiegelhalter, a statistician known for his work in public risk communication, has emphasized the need for more detailed information. “There is no safe level of driving either, but governments do not recommend people stop driving,” he noted in 2018, according to The Guardian. Similarly, moderate alcohol use may still be a personal choice when presented with evidence-based risks.

As governments grapple with the balance between public health messaging and personal autonomy, one thing remains clear: alcohol’s health risks, particularly its role as a carcinogen, are moving to the forefront of policy conversations worldwide. Whether warning labels will reshape drinking culture remains to be seen, but they may make the risks harder to ignore.