Eli Lilly providing lower-priced Zepbound offerings

Eli Lilly has launched new 7.5 mg and 10 mg single-dose vials of Zepbound (tirzepatide), priced at $499 per month under the newly introduced Zepbound Self Pay Journey Program.

The company said it is trying to make obesity treatment more accessible and affordable by offering these doses exclusively through LillyDirect Self Pay Pharmacy Solutions, thereby eliminating third-party supply chain costs and allowing patients to benefit from direct savings outside of insurance coverage.

In addition to the new vial offerings, Lilly has reduced the prices of its existing 2.5 mg and 5 mg vials, now available at $349 and $499 per month, respectively. The Zepbound Self Pay Journey Program further reduces the cost of the 7.5 mg and 10 mg doses to $499 per month for initial fills and refills within 45 days, down from their original prices of $599 and $699.

Joe Nadglowski, president and CEO of the Obesity Action Coalition (OAC), praised Lilly's efforts.

"The OAC applauds Lilly for another step forward in improving the affordability of obesity treatment,” Nadglowski said in a press release. “However, we still have a long way to go in building a health care system that provides comprehensive care, coverage, and payment of such care for people with obesity that is free of weight bias."

Zepbound is also available in a range of doses from 2.5 mg to 15 mg per 0.5 mL in a single-dose pen (autoinjector), with recommended maintenance dosages of 5 mg, 10 mg, or 15 mg injected subcutaneously once weekly. Patients beginning treatment will start with a 2.5 mg dose for four weeks before increasing to 5 mg.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.