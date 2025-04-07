Study links GLP-1, other diabetes drugs to lower risk of Alzheimer’s and dementia

Key Takeaways:

A major new study finds that certain diabetes medications, including GLP-1 and SGLT2 inhibitors, may be linked to a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias (ADRD).

ADRD, including Alzheimer’s, affects nearly 7 million older Americans and costs the U.S. $360 billion annually.

Researchers used real-world data from over 21 million patients to compare ADRD risk among different diabetes treatments.

New research offers hope in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias (ADRD), linking two classes of widely used diabetes medications to a lower risk of cognitive decline.

The findings, based on data from more than 21 million patients in the southeastern U.S., could pave the way for new strategies to prevent dementia using drugs already on the market.

The study, conducted by researchers affiliated with the University of Florida and using data from the OneFlorida+ Data Trust, compared patients over age 50 with type 2 diabetes who began treatment with either GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs), SGLT2 inhibitors (SGLT2is), or other standard second-line glucose-lowering medications.

Researchers found that patients taking GLP-1RAs or SGLT2is were less likely to develop Alzheimer’s or other dementias than those on older diabetes drugs.

A growing public health crisis

Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias are expected to double in prevalence by 2060, according to public health projections. Currently, ADRD is the fifth leading cause of death among older adults in the U.S., with soaring costs to the healthcare system and emotional tolls on families.

While new FDA-approved treatments for Alzheimer’s—such as aducanumab, lecanemab, and donanemab—have emerged in recent years, their efficacy and safety remain controversial. As a result, scientists are increasingly exploring drug repurposing, or finding new uses for medications already approved for other conditions.

Why diabetes drugs show promise

GLP-1RAs and SGLT2is have become popular treatments for type 2 diabetes not only for their glucose-lowering effects, but also for cardiovascular, kidney, and weight loss benefits. Earlier lab and population-based studies hinted that these medications may also reduce inflammation and improve brain health, factors tied to dementia risk.

This new study strengthens that theory by using a “target trial emulation” approach — a rigorous method for drawing conclusions from real-world data. The analysis excluded insulin users due to the complexity of their diabetes and potential links to dementia.

The researchers tracked the development of Alzheimer’s and other dementias using validated diagnostic codes and concluded that users of GLP-1RAs and SGLT2is had a statistically significant lower risk of developing ADRD compared to patients on other second-line diabetes drugs.

What’s next?

While the findings are promising, researchers note that more work is needed to confirm the long-term effects of these medications on brain health. The next steps could include clinical trials focused specifically on dementia prevention, using these diabetes drugs in both diabetic and non-diabetic populations.

For now, the study highlights a potential dual benefit of these newer diabetes treatments — one that could reshape not only how we manage blood sugar, but also how we fight one of the most devastating diseases of aging.

Read more about the study here.