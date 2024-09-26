Kourtney's gummies vs. Ozempic: Separating hype from reality in the weight loss world

Here we go again… Another day, another Ozempic-related story. This time, it’s Kourtney Kardashian’s natural Ozempic substitute, Lemme GLP-1 Daily – a product Kardashian’s company said delivers “significant weight management benefits.”

While she's had success selling beauty products and fashion, weight loss products raise much different questions like, do they actually work? And more importantly, are they safe?

Although Lemme explicitly states on its website that its GLP-1 Daily does not contain synthetic GLP-1 or act as a GLP-1 agonist, it's easy to understand why some may consider Lemme's latest release an "Ozempic alternative" since people think of GLP-1 and think "Ozempic."

The key difference here is this: Ozempic and Wegovy are medications that mimic the natural hormone GLP-1, leading to reduced appetite. Lemme claims to “boost GLP-1 levels” but does not contain the actual hormone or mimic its action in the same way. However, to the company’s credit, the Lemme website does say that “GLP-1 Daily does not contain synthetic GLP-1 and is not a GLP-1 agonist drug.”

A mixed bag of ingredients

Many "GLP-1" supplements found online are filled with common weight-loss ingredients like tea, cinnamon, and various plant extracts. Lemme, on the other hand, contains Eriomin Lemon Fruit Extract, Supresa Saffron Extract, and Morosil Red Orange Fruit Extract.

Research has shown varying results on the effectiveness of those ingredients. While Morosil was linked to slight weight loss and saffron extract appeared to reduce snacking in one study, another study found that Eriomin didn't lead to weight reduction despite increasing blood levels of GLP-1.

“Studied” or “proven”?

Ozempic, being FDA-approved, has undergone rigorous clinical trials proving its effectiveness. Lemme, while claiming to be "studied," lacks such backing – an issue that registered dietitian Abbey Sharp has with other Lemme products.

In Lemme’s FAQ about “Is Lemme GLP-1 Daily clinically-studied?,” it skirts that question directly and, instead, focuses on evidence such as the lemon extract being “a patented and clinically-studied ingredient with breakthrough results … [and] shown to increase GLP-1 levels.”

This highlights a broader issue: the FDA's lack of oversight in the supplement industry allows companies to make unsubstantiated claims, as Deputy FDA Commissioner Jim Jones points out.

“There are virtually no barriers to entry to the dietary supplement market,” he said. “Bad actors have continued to exploit the halo created by the quality work of legitimate manufacturers by continuing to distribute and sell dangerous products that put customers at risk.”

The whole GLP-1 supplement scene – not just Lemme – suggests that consumers should be cautious. “Customers like the appetite control and performance of the nutritional supplement. They mention it reduces their appetite and supports their metabolism naturally,” read Amazon’s analysis of one GLP-1 supplement’s reviews. “However, some customers have reported that the product doesn't work at all and makes them nauseous. Opinions are mixed on the value for money.”

Some claim that they had gut issues after taking another GLP-1 product and one said “my stomach was so swollen I looked pregnant. This product was a waste of my money.”

The price pitch, time to see weight loss, and legal issues the company faces

While Lemme's $72 price tag may seem attractive compared to Ozempic, the recommended usage and the time it takes for “a reduction in body weight” (“Best results with consistent, daily use for at least 3-6 months”) might cost consumers hundreds of dollars more before seeing any significant weight loss, making it a potentially expensive option.

Further raising concerns, Lemme faces a class-action lawsuit built around its other supplements, charging the company of “misleadingly and deceptively marketing its products.” This legal action adds to the growing skepticism surrounding the brand and its claims.

ConsumerAffairs reached out to Kardashian's press team asking for clarification on some points and any consumer-facing suggestions they had, but did not hear back.

The takeaway

If you’re looking to lose a significant amount of weight, these supplements probably aren’t the answer. As the FTC warns consumers there’s no one-size-fits-all product guaranteed to work for everyone and ask any doctor – if they really worked, you’d hear about it and everyone would be using them.

But that’s not happening. “In a perfect world, everyone would have easy and affordable access to the safe and effective drug products they need to be healthy,” Audra Stinchcomb, PhD, Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences at University of Maryland School of Pharmacy, commented to ConsumerAffairs. “Unfortunately, there is quite a bit of misinformation and poorly labeled supplements and weight loss drugs online and in stores.”

Another healthcare professional -- Andrew Allshouse, N.D., a provider at Revibe Men's Health -- told ConsumerAffairs that there’s two strategies consumers should use when thinking about these overnight weight loss sensations.

“See if the product still exists in 2-5 years and as long as they have not been investigated, sued, or reformulated in that time there is a chance you may be able to trust them,” he said, adding that real drug manufacturers have to have their products evaluated and prove that they work better than placebos.

Allshouse’s other suggestion is to do a web search for the name of the manufacturer and the phrase "DEA bust" or "FDA bust” – an idea that can certainly shed some light. When ConsumerAffairs did one of those searches (“Lemme FDA bust”), it yielded several articles that raise questions or concerns about some Lemme products, not to mention how Kourtney’s own fans are blasting her over her gummy venture.

While the current landscape of weight loss supplements is fraught with challenges, there is hope for a future where consumers have access to safe and effective options and the FDA might decide to get involved.

Until then, caution is key and not jumping on magic bullets and blanket solutions. Remain vigilant, make informed decision-making a priority, and remember that sustainable weight loss often involves a combination of healthy lifestyle choices and professional guidance that’s appropriate for your individual health circumstances.