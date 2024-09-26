FDA to test for more dangerous mold in food

Federal food safety inspectors will test for more types of dangerous mold and fungus, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday.

The FDA said it would now monitor more toxins arising from mold and fungus in human food, specifically T-2/HT-2 toxins and zearalenone.

T-2/HT-2 toxins are so-called mycotoxins found in contaminated grains, such as wheat, rye, oat, and barley, which can cause high fever, gastrointestinal problems and hemorrhage, the FDA said.

Zearalenone is another mycotoxin that can cause reproductive issues that has appeared in contaminated grains, such as corn, oats, wheat, sorghum and rice.

Contamination from the molds generally happens whens foods are imporperly stored or dried.

About mold

Mold and fungus in food can pose several health risks, as they produce harmful substances that can affect human health. Here are the main issues:

Toxins (Mycotoxins)

Mycotoxins are toxic compounds produced by certain molds, like Aspergillus, Penicillium, and Fusarium. Some of these toxins can cause acute poisoning, liver damage, and even cancer if consumed over time.

Aflatoxins produced by Aspergillus species, for example, are known to be carcinogenic and can contaminate crops like peanuts and corn.

Allergic Reactions

Exposure to mold spores in food can trigger allergic reactions in sensitive individuals. Symptoms may include respiratory issues, skin rashes, or other allergic responses.

Foodborne Illnesses

Some molds can cause foodborne illnesses, particularly in people with weakened immune systems. Certain species of mold can cause infections when ingested, inhaled, or through direct contact with the skin.

Decomposition and Spoilage

Molds and fungi decompose food, making it unsafe and unappetizing to eat. As they grow, they break down organic matter, causing the food to rot and spoil, leading to bad odors, altered texture, and reduced nutritional quality.

Cross-Contamination

Mold on one part of the food can easily spread to other areas. Even if the mold is not visible on the surface, it can have invisible root-like structures (hyphae) penetrating deep into the food, contaminating the entire product.

Not All Mold is Harmful

While most molds on food are problematic, some types, like those used in making blue cheese or fermented products, are safe and even beneficial. However, it's important to distinguish between safe, intentional molds and harmful ones that grow accidentally.

To minimize risks, it's crucial to store food properly, discard moldy items (especially soft or porous foods), and avoid consuming visibly contaminated products.