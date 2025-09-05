Stress – the hidden X factor contributing to obesity

New UCLA review links social hardship to rising obesity rates in the U.S.

Stress, discrimination, and limited access to resources disrupt gut health and brain function

Researchers call for both systemic reforms and personalized care to combat obesity crisis

Obesity rates in the United States continue to climb, but new research suggests that poor diet and lack of exercise alone do not tell the full story. A scientific review from UCLA Health shows how social hardships, ranging from financial insecurity to experiences of discrimination, can alter gut bacteria and brain function in ways that increase the risk of obesity.

The review, published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, focuses on the role of social determinants of health, including income, education, healthcare access, neighborhood disadvantages, adverse childhood experiences, and social isolation.

These factors, researchers say, can reshape the brain-gut microbiome system, which controls appetite, food cravings, metabolism, and exercise behaviors.

The scope of the problem

Currently, about 40% of American adults live with obesity, a condition linked to nearly $173 billion in annual healthcare costs. Obesity also fuels a rise in serious illnesses, including cancer. A recent study found obesity-related cancer deaths tripled in the U.S. between 1999 and 2020.

Lead author Dr. Arpana Church, co-director of the Goodman-Luskin Microbiome Center at UCLA Health, emphasized that obesity must be viewed as more than a matter of personal choice.

“Reversing the escalating obesity epidemic in America demands a dual approach – personalized, equitable care for individuals and bold, systemic policy reforms that address the root causes,” Church said.

How the environment shapes the body

According to the review, low socioeconomic status often limits access to nutritious foods and reliable healthcare, while increasing reliance on cheap, processed options. In disadvantaged communities, constant exposure to stress, violence, and structural racism creates conditions that fuel obesity risk, researchers said.

These challenges trigger physical changes in the brain and gut. Chronic stress and poor diets disrupt brain networks that control decision-making, self-control, and reward systems, while also reducing gray matter volume.

Meanwhile, gut bacteria become less diverse, sparking inflammation that worsens cravings and weakens motivation. Even prenatal and early childhood experiences of adversity can program the brain-gut system in ways that increase lifelong susceptibility to obesity.

While the study points to the need for sweeping policy reforms – such as improving access to healthy food, safe spaces for physical activity, and quality healthcare – individuals can still take meaningful steps.

Church recommends focusing on affordable, nutritious foods, building social connections, and practicing stress management strategies such as journaling, physical activity, and spending time in nature.