New study links thousands of deaths to extreme temperatures

Over 34,000 deaths in India were related to extreme heat and cold between 2001–2019, most of which were preventable.

Men aged 45–60 (especially outdoor workers) were disproportionately affected by both heatstroke and cold exposure.

Certain states — like Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab — have emerged as hotspots for temperature‑related mortality



Temperature extremes, like scorching summers or unexpected cold snaps, are often more than just uncomfortable. Findings from a recent study have confirmed exactly that.

A new 19‑year study published in Temperature (covering 2001–2019 across India) finds extreme temperatures are causing thousands of avoidable deaths.

With heatwaves breaking national records and cold waves hitting regions unprepared for freezing conditions, the death toll is climbing — and sadly, many lives could be saved.

“Deaths due to heatstroke are more significant, compared to deaths due to cold exposure, albeit recording an upward trend,” researcher Professor Pradeep Guin, said in a news release.

The study

Researchers from O.P. Jindal Global University in Sonipat combined national- and state-level data to track temperature exposure and mortality over nearly two decades.

They used official sources including the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), and the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner. The national-level analysis spanned from 2001 to 2019, while state-level data covered 2001 to 2014 due to data availability.

By linking daily temperature records with natural-cause death reports, researchers calculated deaths attributable to heatstroke and cold exposure. They also examined demographic patterns — such as age, gender, and state location — to understand who is most at risk and where. This method enabled them to spotlight trends over time and across regions within India.

The results

Across the full study period, India saw a minimum of 19,693 deaths from heatstroke and 15,197 from cold exposure — and the authors suggest these figures may be underestimated. The deadliest single year was 2015, when heatstroke killed 1,907 people and extreme cold exposure claimed 1,147.

Contrasting with global trends where women often face greater heat risks, in India men were 3–5 times more likely than women to die from heatstroke, and 4–7 times more likely from cold exposure.

The most affected age group? Working-age adults (45–60 years old), likely because many men work outdoors, followed by those aged 60 and above, and those aged 30–45.

“The higher death toll from heatstroke in working-age men may reflect the fact that men are more likely to work outdoors than women,” Professor Guin said.

“Even with improvements in the female labor force participation rate in India in recent years, there are more men working outside in the open environment to meet their household needs. Physically demanding outdoor work, such as construction work, should be halted during heatwaves, and those with other outdoor jobs, such as auto rickshaw drivers and gig economy workers, should be provided with adequate relief measures, such as shaded parking areas with provisions for drinking water and toilets.

“Essentially, those who are working outside are more exposed to extreme heat, thereby the more vulnerable gender to death.”

State-level findings identified Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab as hotspots for heat‑related deaths. And some states not traditionally used to cold weather are reporting increasing deaths from cold exposure — highlighting a lack of preparedness in areas experiencing new temperature extremes for the first time.

Looking to the future

While these findings are specific to India, they highlight the importance of taking extreme weather seriously.

Extreme temperatures aren’t just seasonal annoyances — they’re fatal threats, especially in areas that lack the infrastructure and safety nets to keep vulnerable groups safe.

The researchers hope that these findings lead to similar work in the future that helps to protect people around the world.

“We are hopeful that our work will lead to a further momentum of collaborations to understand the global and national impacts of climate change on human health,” researcher Keshav Sethi said in the news release.