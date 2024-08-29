Five more deaths have been linked to tainted deli meat

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is sounding the alarm again about the listeria breakout tied to deli meats. Since the last update on August 8, 2024, 14 more illnesses have been reported bringing the total to 57. All 57 people have been hospitalized and 8 deaths have now been reported.

The 5 new deaths include one from Florida, one from Tennessee, one from New Mexico, and two from South Carolina, making the outbreak the largest listeriosis epidemic since the 2011 outbreak linked to cantaloupe.

The CDC puts the blame squarely on Boar's Head Deli Meats and is asking all consumers to double-check their fridge for any Boar's Head deli meats. These things can last forever, so just because it doesn't look expired doesn't mean it's safe. Look for "EST. 12612" or "P-12612" stamped near the USDA thingy on the package. If you see it, toss it or return it to the store!

Why all the worry about listeria?

This bacteria is a real pain. It can stick around on surfaces and even in cold food. Plus, it can take weeks before you even know you're sick.

On top of chucking any Boar’s Head products you have, if you're pregnant, older than 65, or have a weak immune system, maybe skip the deli meat altogether. If you do have to have it, heat it up to 165°F before you eat it - steaming hot!

It would also be smart to give your fridge a good scrub down, especially anywhere that might have touched the deli meat.

If you need more information, check out the CDC website for the nitty-gritty on the outbreak, what Listeria is, and how to avoid it. You can also call your state health department if you have questions.