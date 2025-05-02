Nicotine pouch use nearly doubles among U.S. teens

USC study reveals sharp rise in nicotine pouch use among high schoolers between 2023 and 2024

Dual use of pouches and e-cigarettes is also increasing, even as teen vaping declines

Researchers call for stronger public awareness and regulation to address growing risks

The popularity of nicotine pouches—small, flavored sachets tucked between the gum and lip—has nearly doubled among U.S. high school students in just one year, according to a new study from the University of Southern California (USC) published in JAMA Network Open.

The research, based on surveys of more than 10,000 teens nationwide, found that 5.4% of 10th and 12th graders reported using nicotine pouches in 2024, up from 3.0% in 2023. The rise comes amid mounting concerns that brands like Zyn are being aggressively marketed to youth, fueled in part by social media influencers who glamorize pouch use.

“This growing public health issue needs more attention,” said Dae-Hee Han, PhD, the study’s lead author and a postdoctoral scholar at USC’s Keck School of Medicine. “Nicotine pouches are becoming increasingly popular, particularly among adolescents—much like flavored e-cigarettes when they first emerged.”

Trends and demographics

The study, part of the long-running Monitoring the Future survey, found not only a jump in lifetime and recent use of nicotine pouches but also a significant rise in dual use with e-cigarettes. In 2024, 3.6% of teens reported using both pouches and vapes in the past year, up from 2.1% in 2023.

Interestingly, while nicotine pouch use surged, vaping declined slightly: 17.6% of teens reported using e-cigarettes in the past 12 months in 2024, down from 20% the year before.

The study also identified higher-risk groups for pouch use: male students, non-Hispanic white teens, and youth living in rural areas were more likely to use the products, echoing patterns seen with traditional smokeless tobacco like chewing tobacco.

Health risks and regulation calls

Nicotine pouches carry addiction risks and have been linked to side effects like gum irritation and mouth sores. Researchers warn that adolescent exposure to nicotine can harm brain development and impair learning, memory, and attention.

In January, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized Zyn to market flavored nicotine pouches to adults 21 and older, reasoning that they might offer a less harmful alternative to cigarettes. However, experts say that teen use is surging despite the adult-only marketing claim.

“Parents, teachers, and pediatricians should be aware that teen nicotine pouch use is increasing across the nation,” said Adam Leventhal, PhD, senior author of the study. “We need to heighten public awareness and consider stronger regulation of pouch products—especially those with attractive flavors like cinnamon and fruit.”

What’s next

While the FDA’s decision was informed by its National Youth Tobacco Survey, which didn’t show a significant rise in monthly teen pouch use, the USC-led study found notable increases in lifetime and yearly use, raising questions about evolving trends.

Researchers emphasize the need to track these patterns into 2025 and beyond, with future studies focused on policy effectiveness, health outcomes, and high-risk groups.

“Nicotine pouches are still relatively new,” Han noted. “We need more data to fully understand their impact—and to ensure that prevention and regulation keep pace with rising use.”

