Measles outbreak hits South Carolina: What you need to know

South Carolina’s Upstate region is seeing a rapidly growing measles outbreak, with more than 110 cases confirmed.

Most of the infections are among unvaccinated people, and hundreds of contacts are now quarantined.

Health officials stress vaccination and awareness of symptoms as the best defenses against spread.

South Carolina health officials have confirmed that a measles outbreak in the Upstate region — particularly in and around Spartanburg County — has rapidly intensified over the past few weeks.

As of the latest update, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 27 new cases since Friday, December 5, bringing the total linked to this outbreak to 111, and the state’s total for the year to over 110 confirmed infections.

Measles, a highly contagious viral disease once eliminated in the United States, can spread through tiny droplets in the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It’s so infectious that if one person has it, up to 90% of nearby people who aren’t immune may also become infected.

Because of how quickly it can spread, the DPH has identified numerous exposures and put over 250 people into quarantine — most of them close contacts like classmates and family members.

“Measles is highly contagious, and there is risk for continued, rapid spread of the disease in the Upstate among communities with low immunization rates,” Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina state epidemiologist and Health Programs Branch director said in a news release.

“[The] measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccination remains the most important tool for preventing measles infection and spread. We strongly encourage everyone to review their immunization records and make sure they are up to date on all recommended vaccinations, including MMR.”

What’s Behind the Spike?

Public health officials say several factors are contributing to the outbreak’s growth:

Low vaccination coverage: Many of the people who’ve gotten measles were unvaccinated, underscoring the importance of two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine for strong protection.

Community spread in familiar settings: Schools, churches, and other close-contact locations — including exposure at a local church — have played roles in transmission.

Holiday travel and gatherings: Officials are concerned that travel and social events around Thanksgiving helped fuel transmission.



Measles symptoms usually begin about 10–14 days after exposure and include high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a distinctive rash that spreads across the body. Because there’s no specific medicine to treat the virus, prevention through vaccination remains the most reliable defense.

What You Can Do

If you live in or travel through South Carolina (or elsewhere in the U.S.), here’s how to reduce your risk:

Check vaccination status: Make sure you and your children are up to date with the MMR vaccine. Two doses provide around 97% protection.

Know the signs: Early recognition of symptoms can help people get medical advice and avoid exposing others.

Follow public health guidance: If you’ve been exposed, follow quarantine instructions and monitor for symptoms.



Health officials continue monitoring the situation closely. With measles still spreading in other parts of the country, staying informed and protected is especially important this season.