Feeling stressed? Nearly half of Americans are

Key Takeaways

Nearly half of U.S. adults report feeling stressed at least once a week due to news or social media, according to a national survey by Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Stress is not only a mental burden—it can also have serious physical health consequences if not managed effectively.

Experts suggest mindfulness, exercise, social connection, and disconnecting from social media as key strategies for managing stress.

A new national survey commissioned by the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center reveals a concerning reality: 45% of American adults feel stressed at least once a week due to news consumption and social media. For 16% of respondents, that stress is a daily occurrence.

The survey, which polled 1,005 U.S. adults, shines a spotlight on the persistent psychological toll of today’s digital and media-driven environment. Experts say the impact is not just emotional—chronic stress can significantly affect physical health.

Understanding and managing stress

“Stress in itself is not bad. But it is problematic when it becomes your chronic state of being,” Dr. Maryanna Klatt, director of Ohio State’s Center for Integrative Health, said in a press release.

Klatt, a professor of clinical family medicine with certifications in mindfulness and yoga instruction, emphasized that stress can also signal what matters most to us.

“We only become stressed about situations or people we care about,” Klatt said. “The most important thing is to use that knowledge to transform our stress into ways that enrich our humanity rather than lessen it.”

Mindfulness and movement as solutions

Klatt has spent years researching how to reduce stress-related chronic illness through accessible, workplace-based wellness programs. One such program, Mindfulness in Motion, incorporates gentle yoga, mindfulness practices, and soothing music. Designed for use in the workplace, it promotes calmness while being practical and cost-effective.

To help people cope with daily stressors, Klatt recommends the following strategies:

Physical Activity – Engage in exercise, whether it’s a walk, a gym session, or any other form of movement.

Social Connection – Spend time with friends, loved ones, or even pets to boost feelings of belonging.

Digital Detox – Take breaks from social media to limit exposure to overwhelming or distressing content.

Nature Time – Immerse yourself in outdoor environments to recalibrate mentally and physically.

Encouraging signs

While the statistics highlight a significant stress burden, Klatt sees a silver lining: 93% of respondents reported taking some kind of action to manage their stress. “Only 7% of participants said they do nothing to help manage their stress. This is good news,” she said.

She also made a poignant observation about the interpersonal effects of unmanaged stress: “Think of the most stressed-out person you know. Do you want to be around them or spend a lot of time with them? My guess would be ‘No.’”

Klatt’s message is clear: stress is a universal experience, but it doesn’t have to rule your life.

