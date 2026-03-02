Millions could lose SNAP benefits as of March 1 — here’s what the new rules mean for families

Able-bodied adults ages 18–64 without a child under 14 must work, volunteer, or train 80 hours per month to keep benefits. Some previously exempt groups may now be included.

Up to 2.4 million people could be affected. The Congressional Budget Office estimates millions could lose eligibility under the expanded rules.

Watch the three-month limit. If you don’t meet the requirement, you’re generally limited to three months of SNAP in a three-year period. The months don’t have to be consecutive, and the clock doesn’t reset quickly.

Millions of Americans are at risk of losing food assistance beginning March 1, as sweeping changes to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) take effect nationwide.

According to estimates from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), roughly 2.4 million people in an average month could lose access to benefits under the new eligibility rules over the next decade.

At the center of the change is expanded work requirements.

What changed on March 1?

Under the updated rules, if you don’t live with a child under 14, and are an able-bodied adult aged 18 to 64, you must now:

Work

Volunteer

Participate in approved education or job training

Combined, you must do one of these three things for 80 hours per month (about 20 hours per week), to continue receiving benefits.

Groups that were previously exempt, including some veterans and people experiencing homelessness, may now be required to meet the 80-hour threshold unless they qualify for another exemption.

Valid exemptions still include:

Pregnancy

Receiving disability benefits

Physical or mental conditions that limit ability to work

Any qualifying activity must be approved by the local social services agency.

Pro tip: Even if you’re between 18-64, there’s a chance you can qualify for an exemption due to a medical issue, pregnancy, disability, or if you’re a caregiver. Do not panic. Instead call your local office and confirm your status before you immediately exit the program.

Who could lose benefits?

The CBO estimates the impact will break down roughly like this:

800,000 able-bodied adults through age 64 without dependent children

300,000 adults ages 18–64 living with children age 14 or older

1 million adults ages 18–54 who previously qualified for work-requirement waivers

Importantly, benefits are not automatically cut on March 1. Instead, individuals who fail to meet the requirements can receive SNAP for only three months within a three-year period unless they come into compliance.

For many households already living paycheck to paycheck, that time limit could have serious consequences.

Pro tip: If you’re considering volunteering, or picking up more work hours, be sure to first get your hours pre-approved. Before you rely on a job-training class, side gig, or volunteer work to meet the 80-hour requirement, make sure your local agency confirms it qualifies in writing.

Why this matters

SNAP, which is administered by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), provides monthly food benefits via an EBT card that can be used at grocery stores and farmers markets.

Benefits can be used for:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat and fish

Dairy products

Bread, cereal, and snacks

They cannot be used for alcohol, tobacco, hot prepared foods, or nonfood household items.

The benefit amount depends on income, household size, and other assistance received.

Food banks across the country have warned they are already operating at capacity and expect increased demand if participation drops.

What recipients should do now

If you receive SNAP benefits and fall within the affected age group, here are some things to consider to make sure you’re protected.

Confirm your exemption status with your local benefits office. Document all work, volunteer, or training hours. Make sure your activity is approved before assuming it counts. Watch for official notices as changes are often enforced when you apply for recertification.

Because this is a federal change, similar rules apply nationwide, though enforcement can vary slightly from state to state.

Pro tip: Track every hour as if you were tracking a company’s payroll. This means keep all your pay stubs, get your supervisor’s signature, create a volunteer-hours log, and hold on to any training certificates you earn. If there’s ever a dispute, documentation will be the difference between keeping benefits and losing them.

The little-known SNAP time limit most people miss

Under SNAP work rules, if you’re NOT meeting the 80-hours-per-month threshold, you’re generally limited to the following:

Three months of benefits within a 36-month (three-year) period.

After those three “non-compliance” months are used up, your benefits stop.

Here’s where it gets tricky:

1. The months don’t have to be consecutive

In other words, you don’t have to miss three months in a row. If, for example, you miss January, May, and October, that still counts as your three months.

Many folks don’t realize they’ve used up their “months” until it’s too late.

2. The clock doesn’t automatically reset

The 36-month period is fixed by your state’s tracking system. This means:

You can’t simply wait three months and start over.

The three-year window continues running in the background.

Some people assume it resets every calendar year. Be warned that it does not!

3. You can restart benefits — but only if you comply

If your benefits stop after the three months, you can regain eligibility by doing the following:

Meeting the 80-hour work requirement for 30 days, or

Becoming exempt (for example, new disability status or caregiving change)

But it’s up to you to actively prove your compliant with the new work rules.

4. Why you shouldn’t “use up” the months casually

Some recipients treat the three months as a short cushion while between jobs.

But that’s risky. For example, if you face another job problem later in the same three-year period, you may not have any months left.

Also, be warned that once you get cut off, it could potentially take weeks to get reinstated.