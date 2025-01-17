Feds propose new labels for alcoholic drinks

The Treasury Department's Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau has proposed two new rules to improve labeling on alcoholic beverages. These rules aim to help consumers make informed choices by requiring:

Nutrition Labels: Similar to a Nutrition Facts label, these would disclose alcohol content (percent by volume and fluid ounces), calories, carbohydrates, fat, protein, and optionally sugar. Allergen Labels: Mandatory disclosure of major food allergens.

Currently, this information is not required on most alcohol labels in the U.S. These changes are designed to promote health awareness, reduce risks related to excessive drinking, and help consumers with allergies avoid harmful reactions.

A 2024 poll showed strong public support for these changes, which address health concerns like calorie intake, chronic disease, and food allergies. Alcoholic beverages contribute to 9% of daily calorie intake for adults who drink and are linked to serious health issues, including liver disease and certain cancers.

The Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI), which has advocated for clearer alcohol labeling since 2003, supports these proposals and urges further steps toward ingredient labeling.

"The proposals represent a momentous step toward ensuring consumers have access to the information they need to make informed choices, follow health guidelines, and avoid allergic reactions," the organization said in a prepared statement.

Excess alcohol consumption is linked to 178,000 deaths each year from various harms including motor vehicle accidents, liver disease, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers. Alcoholic beverages account for 9 percent of total calorie intake among U.S. adults who drink and can contain high amounts of sugar and saturated fat.

Alcohol content, calorie, and nutrition information can assist consumers with monitoring their alcohol intake to reduce health and safety risks and avoid unwanted weight gain and chronic disease, CSPI said.