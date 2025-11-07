How online reviews are reshaping patient-provider relationships in 2025

Online reviews are driving health care decisions: One in three patients won’t book with a provider rated below three stars, making digital feedback a key factor in where Americans seek care.



Trust comes from engagement, not perfection: Patients are more likely to trust providers who respond to reviews — especially negative ones — showing that communication matters as much as credentials.



Providers benefit from proactive feedback: Encouraging satisfied patients to share their experiences helps build a stronger online reputation, attract new patients, and keep criticism in perspective.

When it comes to choosing a doctor, patients are scrolling before they’re scheduling.

According to new research from health care technology company Tebra, online reviews have become one of the biggest deciding factors in where — and with whom — Americans seek care.

The study found that one in three patients wouldn’t book with a provider who has less than a three-star rating, and most say they’re more likely to trust doctors who respond to feedback, especially negative comments.

It’s a powerful shift that’s changing how patients navigate care — and how providers run their practices.

ConsumerAffairs interviewed Kevin Marasco, Chief Growth Officer at Tebra, who explained that reviews now influence everything from patient retention and satisfaction to burnout and financial stability.

The impact of online reviews

In an increasingly digital world, reviews have become paramount, and health care is no exception.

“Online reviews are typically the first impression a patient will get, and first impressions are everything,” Marasco told ConsumerAffairs. “With 72% of people saying they check reviews before picking a provider, it's clear these comments aren’t just background noise; they're helping form real decisions.

“One negative review about how a doctor listens or the way their staff treats patients can push someone to book or look elsewhere. It’s not just about your medical expertise anymore; it’s about establishing trust, and reviews are the starting point.”

What to consider when reading reviews

Marasco explained that reading reviews isn’t just about star ratings; it’s about context. He shared some of the most important things consumers should consider when checking reviews for potential health care providers.

“Look at the details: are people frequently mentioning great communication, long wait times, or helpful staff?” he said.

“How current are the reviews? Since 67% of patients only trust reviews from the past year, that publication date matters. One old five-star review won’t outweigh a pattern of recent concerns. Patients are smart; they can read between the lines and get a much clearer picture of what they can expect.”

What role do providers play?

For health care providers, asking patients to share their positive experiences online is imperative. Marasco says that providers may be missing out on potential patients if they don’t.

“Most patients are willing to share their experience, but a lot of the time, you’ll need to ask them, so it needs to feel seamless and part of the process,” he said.

“The reality is, if you aren’t asking, you’re just missing out on honest feedback and opportunities from happy patients, and your online ‘brand’ will suffer.

“All it takes is a few loud and disappointed patients to draw all the attention in the room. If you help cultivate a steady stream of genuine reviews, you’re enabling your practice to earn trust and keep the feedback balanced and accurate.”