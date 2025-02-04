Does getting stuck in traffic make you crave fast food?

You’re inching along in heavy traffic. Why are you suddenly salivating over the thought of a Whopper or Big Mac? Science may have an answer.

A study conducted by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has revealed a significant correlation between traffic delays and increased visits to fast food restaurants, highlighting a concerning trend in unhealthy eating habits.

The research, led by Becca Taylor, an assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics, focused on Los Angeles County. Taylor found that unexpected traffic congestion led to a 1% rise in fast food visits. This seemingly modest increase translates to an additional 1.2 million fast-food visits annually in the region.

The study utilized extensive data, including daily highway traffic patterns over more than two years and cell phone tracking of fast food restaurant entries. The researchers developed a computational model to establish a causal link between traffic slowdowns and fast food consumption.

Thirty seconds could make a difference

The findings showed that even a 30-second delay per mile could trigger a 1% increase in fast food visits, particularly during the evening rush hour when grocery store visits tend to decline.

Taylor explained that in that evening time window, drivers are faced with the choice of going home to cook, stopping at a grocery store or opting for fast food."

Taylor said the implications of these findings extend beyond Los Angeles, as major cities worldwide grapple with traffic congestion and the prevalence of fast food outlets. The study suggests that infrastructure reforms aimed at reducing traffic could play a role in promoting healthier eating habits. Taylor emphasized the importance of policies that alleviate time constraints, such as improving traffic infrastructure, expanding public transport, and increasing remote work opportunities.

The study was published in the Journal of Urban Economics.