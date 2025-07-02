Trump administration pulls back on PFAS rules

EPA delays enforcement of limits on toxic PFAS chemicals, including GenX, until 2031, raising concerns among scientists and advocates.

Trump administration slashes funding for PFAS research, despite earlier commitments to regulate contamination and hold polluters accountable.

Industry groups, including chemical giant Chemours, challenge PFAS limits, citing claims of flawed science and regulatory overreach.

Federal regulators appear poised to crack down on efforts to limit the spread of the toxic family of chemicals known as PFAS. During President Donald Trump’s first term, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) unveiled a sweeping PFAS action plan, pledging to limit chemicals like PFOA, PFOS, and study GenX’s risks. The agency described the plan as “historic,” aiming to hold polluters accountable and protect public health.

But momentum has shifted dramatically, according to a ProPublica investigation released today. As Trump enters his second term, his EPA has reversed course, announcing in May it will delay enforcement of drinking water limits for PFOA and PFOS until 2031, and plans to rescind and reconsider limits on four other PFAS chemicals, including GenX.

The move coincides with legal challenges from industry players such as Chemours, which contends the Biden-era rules relied on flawed science and improper procedures.

The retreat extends beyond regulations, ProPublica said. The administration has imposed severe budget cuts at the EPA, terminating grants for PFAS research and restricting spending that could impede the agency’s own scientists. Experts quoted by ProPublica say this threatens the very research that first uncovered GenX contamination in North Carolina in 2017 — when public alarm over PFAS became common — and documented links between various PFAS and health risks like cancer, liver damage, and immune dysfunction.

"Follow the science"

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin has defended the agency’s actions, insisting that decisions will “follow the science.” Yet scientists and environmental advocates say ample evidence already exists showing PFAS dangers, and they’re puzzled why the EPA would curb its own ability to conduct critical studies.

Meanwhile, efforts to designate certain PFAS as hazardous under the Superfund law — a step essential to forcing companies to pay for cleanups — remain in legal limbo. While the Biden administration finalized those designations, the Trump EPA has repeatedly requested delays in court cases challenging them, citing ongoing reviews of its broader PFAS strategy.

With PFAS chemicals still widely used in consumer goods from raincoats to fast-food wrappers, and contamination persisting in soil and water, communities exposed to toxic pollution face new uncertainty. For residents of places like Wilmington, NC, the question remains whether promises to protect drinking water and hold polluters accountable will be fulfilled — or indefinitely postponed.