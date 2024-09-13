Atrial fibrillation three times more common than previously thought

If you routinely visit popular retirement areas, you see billboards and TV ads galore for medical practices specializing in atrial fibrillation. You might think everyone has it and, in fact, a lot of people do.

UC San Francisco estimates that the condition, a rapid, irregular heart beat that can lead to stroke or sudden death, is three times more common than previously thought, affecting nearly 5% of the population, or 10.5 million U.S. adults.

A-Fib, as the condition is commonly known, has been on the rise for at least the past decade, driven by the aging of the population, along with increasing rates of hypertension, diabetes and obesity. Earlier projections from two decades ago had estimated that 3.3 million U.S. adults had atrial fibrillation.

“Atrial fibrillation doubles the risk of mortality, is one of the most common causes of stroke, increases risks of heart failure, myocardial infarction, chronic kidney disease and dementia, and results in lower quality of life,” said Jean Jacques Noubiap, MD, PhD, a postdoctoral scholar at UCSF.

“Fortunately, atrial fibrillation is preventable, and early detection and appropriate treatment can substantially reduce its adverse outcomes,” he said.

Better treatment needed

UCSF investigators reviewed the medical records of nearly 30 million adult patients who received some form of acute or procedural care in California from 2005 to 2019. About 2 million of these people had been diagnosed with A-Fib, and the numbers grew over time, rising from 4.49% of the patients treated between 2005 and 2009 to 6.82% of the patients treated between 2015 and 2019.

The data were standardized to reflect the entire country, and researchers estimated the current national prevalence to be at least 10.55 million. They also found that during the study timeframe, A-Fib patients skewed younger, were less likely to be female and more likely to have hypertension and diabetes.

A-Fib has a broad spectrum of complications from shortness of breath and light-headedness to blood clots, stroke and even heart failure. Studies have shown that people with A-Fib are up to five times more likely to have a stroke. The authors said that by outlining the scope of the problem, these new estimates can help guide health care planning, resource allocation and public health interventions.

“Physicians recognize that atrial fibrillation is often encountered in essentially every field of practice,” said senior and corresponding author Gregory M. Marcus, MD, MAS, a cardiologist and electrophysiologist at UCSF Health. “These data provide objective evidence to demonstrate that prior projections severely underestimated how common it truly is.”

Digital technologies may reveal it is even more common than the current analysis indicates.

“With the growing use of consumer wearables designed to detect atrial fibrillation combined with safer and more effective means to treat it, this current prevalence of atrial fibrillation in health care settings may soon be dwarfed by future healthcare utilization that will occur due to the disease,” Marcus said.

What to do if you have A-fib

If you suspect you're experiencing atrial fibrillation, it's crucial to seek medical attention immediately, Johns Hopkins Medicine advises. A-fib can increase your risk of stroke and other serious complications, so prompt diagnosis and treatment are essential.

If you're currently experiencing symptoms like:

Rapid or irregular heartbeat

Fluttering in your chest

Shortness of breath

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Fatigue

Chest pain or pressure

Call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room right away.

Remember:

Don't ignore symptoms. Even if your symptoms seem mild or intermittent, it's important to see a doctor. A-fib can lead to serious complications if left untreated.

Be proactive about your health. If you have risk factors for A-fib, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, or diabetes, talk to your doctor about ways to reduce your risk.

Manage your stress. Stress can trigger A-fib episodes, so find healthy ways to manage stress, such as exercise, meditation, or spending time in nature.

Make lifestyle changes. Eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol can help improve your heart health and reduce your risk of A-fib complications.

It's important to work closely with your doctor to manage your A-fib and reduce your risk of complications. By taking the necessary steps to manage your condition, you can improve your quality of life and reduce your risk of serious health problems.