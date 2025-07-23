Drinking heavily? Your liver may be at greater risk than ever

Heavy drinkers today are over twice as likely as two decades ago to develop serious liver disease.

The study analyzed national health data and defined heavy drinking as eight drinks per week for women and 15 drinks per week for men.

Findings show rates of significant liver disease have skyrocketed, as have heavy drinking rates in key demographic groups.

Over the past 20 years, alcohol-related liver disease (ARLD) in the U.S. has surged dramatically — more than doubling in frequency, according to researchers at USC’s Keck Medicine.

With rising rates of heavy drinking and metabolic issues like obesity and diabetes, the liver is taking the hit, and this study highlights the biggest risks.

“Alcohol-related liver disease is the main cause of liver-related death and these results are a major wakeup call to the dangers of drinking,” researcher Brian P. Lee, M.D., MAS, said in a news release.

The study

To understand how alcohol-related liver disease has changed over time, researchers analyzed 20 years’ worth of data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), which provides a snapshot of the health of adults across the U.S.

They focused specifically on people who met the criteria for heavy alcohol use, which is defined as drinking more than 15 drinks per week for men and more than eight for women.

They also looked at how alcohol-related liver disease trends varied based on age, gender, and race, as well as the presence of other health risks like obesity, high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes.

The goal was to track the total increase in significant liver disease — a stage of liver disease when the liver forms scar tissue that impairs liver function that is often caused by heavy drinking.

The results

Ultimately, the researchers found that significant liver disease is more prevalent today than it was two decades ago, and heavy drinking is likely the culprit.

The study uncovered four demographic groups that are drinking more than they were 20 years ago:

Women

Adults 45 and older

Those living in poverty

Those with metabolic conditions – a group of conditions that increase the risk of heart disease, diabetes, etc.

Importantly, the study showed that drinking patterns across the U.S. hadn’t changed dramatically before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our results show that the makeup of the American public with heavy alcohol consumption has changed compared to 20 years ago,” Dr. Lee said in the release.

Final takeaway

The researchers hope that these findings lead to improvements in the health care system, including earlier disease screenings and personalized care approaches for at-risk patients.

“These findings — the first comprehensive look at the demographics of heavy drinking and their relation to liver disease since the 1990s — provide important new information about which population groups may need more intervention to curb alcohol use and may also explain the rise in liver disease over the years,” said Dr. Lee in the news release.