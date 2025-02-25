Write a review
  2. News
  3. Health News

Health Risks and Cancer

This topic explores various health risks and potential cancer causes, ranging from the effects of cell phone radiation to the dangers of processed meats, ultra-processed foods, and certain chemicals. Articles cover studies on the increased risk of pancreatic cancer from processed meats, the potential link between cell phone radiation and brain function impairment, and the effects of ultra-processed foods on memory and stroke risk. Additionally, it delves into the risks associated with sodium nitrite in meats, benzene in cold medications, and the impact of tattoos on lymph node cancer. Other areas of focus include the long-term effects of CAR T therapy, the rising cancer rates among younger generations, and the potential cancer-preventive benefits of certain diabetes medications. Overall, the topic provides a comprehensive overview of various environmental and lifestyle factors that may contribute to cancer and other health concerns.

Latest

Digital screens are not that easy on the eyes, study finds

Researchers link too much screen time with increases in myopia

Featured Health News photo

Plenty has been written about the mental health risks of too much time on social media but spending too much time looking at a screen, large or small, may also be harmful to physical health.

A new study published in JAMA Network Open has highlighted the significant association between digital screen time and the risk of developing myopia, commonly known as nearsightedness. 

Conducted by a team of researchers led by Dr. Ahnul Ha and colleagues, this systematic review and do...

Read Article
Featured Health News photo

Article Timeline

Newest
  • Newest
  • Oldest
2024
Article Image

Commonly used flame retardant linked to cancer risk

Polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs) are a class of flame-retardant chemicals that can be found in thousands of consumer products. Everything from carpets, drapes, computers, and small appliances contain PBDEs. On top of that, they can get into the air, water, and soil. 

Now, a new study, for the first time, is linking exposure to these chemicals with a higher risk of cancer. PBDEs were found to increase the risk of all cancers and cancer-related mortality. 

“In this nationally representative cohort study, PBDE exposure was significantly associated with an increased risk of cancer mortality,” the researchers wrote. “Further studies are needed to replicate the findings and determine the underlying mechanisms.” 

What are the health risks? 

To better understand how PBDEs can impact health, the researchers analyzed data from people over the age of 20 who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 2003 to 2004. The researchers analyzed the blood test results of the 1,100 participants to determine the levels of PBDE exposure.  

Ultimately, participants who had the greatest exposure to PBDE also had the highest risk of death from cancer. Compared to those with the lowest levels of PBDE, the researchers found that those with the highest serum PBDE levels had a 300% higher risk of death from cancer. 

The researchers also found that this statistic held up regardless of several factors, including age, race, sex, physical activity, diet quality or obesity status. It was unclear from the study if certain types of cancer carried a greater risk than others. 

'Major public health implications'

Greater exposure to the chemical was not linked with higher increases in death from any cause or cardiovascular-related death. 

“Our findings have major public health implications,” the researchers wrote. “Although PBDEs are mostly banned today under the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants, their production and use are still ongoing in some regions. For example, only 13 states in the U.S. have applied limitations on using PBDEs in certain goods, but no federal restrictions are in place.” 

The researchers hope more research is done in this area to get a more in-depth understanding of how these chemicals are harmful to consumers’ health and longevity. 

Polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs) are a class of flame-retardant chemicals that can be found in thousands of consumer products. Everything from carpet...

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.