Want a free $40 coupon from Kroger? You and your partner just roll up your sleeves!

Kroger and Little Clinic have quite a deal going on for people who’ll get their COVID booster and flu shots there. Not only do many people get the shots for free but you get a $5 coupon when you get the flu vaccine and $20 off coupon when you get a flu vaccine and any other vaccine in the same visit at the pharmacy or clinic.

Most people get the shots for free but it depends on your insurance plan. “Flu vaccines are covered by most insurance plans and are free to the recipient, check with your plan,” Kroger says.

So, if you and your spouse go at the same time, they’ll hand you a nice, fat $40 off coupon after you get your shots. But… you have to ask them for it on your way out.

To schedule your appointment at the Little Clinic through Kroger, just click here.

Kroger's not the only one

Other stores offer free flu shots, as well, including CVS, Walgreen, Safeway, Albertsons, Publix, and Target. These (and others) may also offer free COVID boosters, too.

Kroger's not alone in the get-a-shot-get-a-coupon offer department either. Albertsons has a deal where you'll get 10% off grocery purchases up to $200 through the end of the year. CVS does something similar where you can walk away with a coupon for $5 off a $20 store purchase after you get your immunization. Walgreens, too. "Get your flu shot or any vaccine and get a coupon for 20% off your next purchase of $20 or more up to $100 as a myWalgreens member," the company says.

Of course, there’s fine print, so make sure you know what you've got to get to get your money-off coupon. Some exclude things like tobacco and alcohol, some expire after a certain date, some vary state to state.