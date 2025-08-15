At-home flu vaccine now available for delivery in 34 states

FLUMIST, AstraZeneca’s FDA-approved flu nasal vaccine, can now be ordered and used at home with zero needles or clinic hassle.

Adults can self-spray, and kids aged 2–17 can be helped by a caregiver; 100% of users in studies administered it correctly.

FLUMIST is available now for home delivery in 34 states (covering ~80% of eligible people) for the 2025-26 flu season.



Imagine skipping the waiting room, sidestepping the needle, and still getting your flu protection.

With AstraZeneca’s FLUMIST, you can get exactly that.

Following FDA approval in September 2024, FLUMIST, the only nasal-spray flu vaccine approved in the U.S., can now be ordered and used in the comfort of your own home for the upcoming flu season.

“The launch of FluMist Home is a transformational moment in the evolution of influenza protection, bringing a simple and accessible option directly into the hands of consumers,” Joris Silon, US Country President and Senior Vice President, AstraZeneca said in a news release.

“FluMist Home reflects the growing importance of direct-to-consumer offerings and underscores our commitment to continuous innovation, making it easier for people to get vaccinated and stay protected.”

How it works

Here’s how simple it is:

Go to FluMist.com. Fill out a quick health screening. A licensed provider reviews your eligibility and insurance. If approved, the vaccine is shipped — on your chosen delivery date — with clear instructions, storage tips, and disposal steps.



Who can use it?

Adults (18–49 years) can self-administer.

Kids (2–17 years) can receive a dose from a parent or caregiver.

FLUMIST was originally FDA-approved in 2003, but only recently greenlit for home use after studies showed 100% of trial users successfully administered a full dose, matching clinic-level safety and effectiveness.



Why it matters

Last flu season — the most severe since the 2009 swine flu — led to hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and tens of thousands of deaths.

With vaccination rates slipping, especially among younger groups, an easy, needle-free option might be just what families need. Experts say this could nudge up protection levels and strengthen overall immunity.

What about your state?

For 2025-26, FluMist Home is rolling out to 34 states, covering about 80% of eligible people. It isn’t available everywhere yet — AstraZeneca hopes to expand to all 48 contiguous states in future flu seasons.

However, it’s important to note that traditional clinic- and pharmacy-administered FLUMIST is available nationwide.

Like any other medical-related product, consumers should always check with their health care providers before ordering and administering FLUMIST.

“For the first time, consumers can receive and administer an influenza vaccine entirely at home — marking a historic shift in how preventive care is delivered, ​​Ami Patel, Executive Vice President, Hub Operations, ASPN Pharmacies, LLC, said in the news release.

“Through FluMist Home we’re seeing a new model of care that puts consumers in control, offering a seamless, end-to-end experience, from determining eligibility to convenient home-delivery and administration. This milestone not only redefines convenience in vaccine delivery, but also sets the stage for a more accessible, patient-centered future in health care."

