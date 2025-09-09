Eating 'healthy grains' may lead to health benefits – and financial – benefits

A fresh analysis of over 14,000 Americans’ diets found that both whole and enriched/refined grain foods can offer excellent nutrition and affordability.

Researchers used two scoring systems — CFQS-3 and NRF9.3g — to single out “healthy grain foods” based on nutrient density, then linked those choices to better overall diet quality and metabolic markers.

Folks who ate more of these nutrient-packed grain foods tended to have healthier eating habits, lower obesity rates, and better insulin levels — all without paying more.

Grains often get caught in a debate: are refined products like white bread or cereals bad, or are whole grains the clear winners?

A new study published in Nutrients challenges that oversimplified idea.

By analyzing diets of more than 14,000 Americans (2017–2023), researchers discovered that both whole and enriched/refined grain foods — like certain breads, cereals, and tortillas — can be “healthy grain foods” when you look beyond labels and focus on nutrient content and affordability.

“Healthy grains are a critical component of healthy diets,” Dr. Adam Drewnowski, Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Washington,” said in a news release.

“Our evaluation took whole grain content into account, along with fiber, vitamins and minerals. By delivering key nutrients such as fiber, iron, B vitamins and folate, grain foods can make a meaningful contribution to healthier eating patterns among all population groups.”

How researchers defined and measured “healthy grain foods”

The researchers used two advanced scoring tools to evaluate grain foods:

CFQS-3 (Carbohydrate Food Quality Score-3): This one gives points based on fiber level, whole-grain content, and added sugar. A grain gets up to three points if it’s fiber-rich, low in added sugar, and has plenty of whole grains.

NRF9.3g (Nutrient Rich Food index for grains): This score balances nine nutrients (think protein, fiber, B-vitamins, iron, magnesium, vitamin E) to encourage against three to limit (added sugar, sodium, saturated fat). The highest-scoring third of foods were considered “healthy.”



Using those models, researchers sifted through 1,244 grain food items from USDA nutrient data and national surveys. They then looked at how people’s intake of these healthy grain foods connected to overall diet quality, nutrient intake, affordability, and metabolic health outcomes like obesity and insulin levels.

The results