McDonald’s lowers combo prices to lure back budget-conscious customers

McDonald’s is cutting prices on eight popular combo meals by about 15%, making them cheaper than buying each item separately.

Expect to see $5 breakfast deals and $8 Big Mac or McNugget combo specials, under the revived "Extra Value Meals" branding.

The move comes after pushback over steep meal-price hikes — like Big Mac combos rising 27% between 2019 and 2024 — and follows negotiations with franchisees backed by corporate subsidies.

If you’ve been reeling from sticker shock — like reports of Big Mac combos hitting $18 — you’re not alone.

McDonald’s has recognized that rising combo prices have chipped away at its reputation for value, especially as customers began eating at home more often and visiting less. (The fast food chain also saw sales dropping earlier this year.)

Now, according to an exclusive report from The Wall Street Journal, starting in September 2025, the chain will roll out a renewed push to make meals more affordable.

The eight most popular combos — including the Big Mac, the Quarter Pounder, McNuggets, McCrispy, and breakfast favorites like the Egg McMuffin — will be priced at about 15% less than their item-by-item total

What’s on offer and what it means for you

In addition to lowering prices, McDonald’s is also resurrecting the "Extra Value Meals" label, a familiar name for budget-conscious diners. Look out for:

$5 breakfast combos: Your go-to morning fix at a friendlier price.



$8 Big Mac or McNugget meals: A full meal that fits your budget.



15% savings across eight key combos — think of it like buying smarter, not less.



These changes come from behind-the-scenes negotiations. McDonald’s agreed to subsidize potential losses for franchisees in exchange for their participation.

The chain and its operators will also co-fund marketing for the new specials.

For consumers, this means a better value — whether you're grabbing a quick bite before work or securing a bargain lunch. No more feeling like a combo meal costs as much as dinner out. Instead, enjoy tangible savings without sacrificing your favorites.