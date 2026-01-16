Why Americans are rethinking dry January

January is less about extremes and more about balance: Americans are choosing moderation — like drinking less instead of nothing — over all-or-nothing detoxes.

Health comes first, but money matters too: Most people say well-being is their top motivation, with saving money close behind, especially when it comes to cutting back on alcohol.

Small changes are sticking: “Micro-challenges” like Dry or Damp January are becoming gateways to long-term habits, not just one-month resets.

For years, January has been synonymous with all-or-nothing health resets — no alcohol, no carbs, no fun. But new data suggests that mindset is finally shifting. Instead of extreme detoxes, more Americans are easing into the new year with realistic, flexible changes they believe they can stick with long after January ends.

According to new survey data from Attest, nearly 1,900 U.S. consumers are redefining what “starting fresh” looks like in 2026. Challenges like Dry January and Veganuary are still popular, but they’re no longer about rigid rules.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Attest’s Senior Research Manager Joyce Adams, to learn why many people are shifting away from quick wins and short-term discipline towards long-term health and well-being.

Making sustainable change

According to Adams, the data shows that consumers are more interested in sustainable, long-term change, as opposed to quick fixes that end up deteriorating before the end of January.

"Consumers are ready to reduce their alcohol consumption, but what that looks like is changing,” she said. “While there used to be an ‘all or nothing’ mentality to dry January, consumers are recognizing that sustainable change may require intermediate steps, like reduction versus quitting cold-turkey.

"Interestingly, a damp January is as popular as going fully dry, with 24% of Americans moderating their alcohol consumption. Of respondents who planned to not go completely dry, their goals reflected moderating drinking (“mindful drinking”) and drinking less alcohol overall ('damp January')."

What’s changing behavior?

The data found that nearly 64% of Americans are looking to prioritize health and well-being, and that is the primary motivator behind setting different kinds of goals this January.

However, the second biggest reason – especially where goals around alcohol are concerned – is saving money. Nearly 45% of respondents said they want to save more money this year.

"When you combine higher wellness interest with economic pressure, it’s easy to understand why consumers are turning to challenges that help them reset both their health and their wallets,” Adams said.

‘Micro-challenges’

For those who are looking to make changes in the new year, Adams suggests a “micro-challenge.”

"’Micro‑challenges’ are resonating because they feel achievable,” she said. “Instead of committing to a major lifestyle overhaul, consumers can focus on one small shift at a time — and these small shifts add up. Our data shows that the majority (55%) of Dry January participants see it as a jumping off point for long-term moderation and/or abstinence.”

Overall, Adams believes that this shift says a lot about where consumers are today, and what we can expect for the rest of the year.

“People are under financial pressure, but they’re also more focused than ever on well‑being,” she said. “Micro‑challenges give them a way to take control of both — without the intimidation of big, dramatic lifestyle changes.

"At a broader level, this shift toward moderation shows that consumers are embracing balance over extremes. That’s a noticeable cultural shift, and it’s going to impact how people approach health, money, and habits all year long.”