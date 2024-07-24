Here are the ultra-processed foods that increase you mortality risk the most

The health risks associated with ultra-processed foods have been well-documented.

Now, a new study is detailing which ultra-processed foods actually pose the biggest risk to consumers’ mortality and longevity.

“We observed that highly processed meat and soft drinks were a couple of the subgroups of ultra-processed food most strongly associated with mortality risk and eating a diet low in these foods is already recommended for disease prevention and health promotion,” said researcher Erikka Lotfield, Ph.D.

Looking into the study results

For the study, the researchers analyzed data from over 540,000 participants enrolled in the U.S. NIH-AARP Diet and Health Study. The participants were between the ages of 50 and 71 when the study began in 1995, and they answered questions about their eating habits, health habits, and overall health status. The researchers then followed up with them over the course of nearly 30 years.

The researchers categorized participants based on how much ultra-processed food they ate. They utilized the NOVA Classification System, a scale that groups foods based on how processed they are, as well as a general diet quality assessment.

From there, the researchers compared specific foods and health conditions that emerged among those in the 10th percentile of ultra-processed food consumption versus those in the 90th percentile.

Ultimately, the researchers learned that those who ate the highest quantities of ultra-processed foods were at a 10% higher risk of mortality. These participants were also more likely to have higher body mass indices (BMIs) and lower quality diets overall.

However, it’s also important to note that some of the study participants had BMIs in the healthy range, but ate a lot of ultra-processed foods, and were therefore at a higher risk of death.

The study also highlighted certain foods that were the most common among ultra-processed food fans: sodas – both diet and regular, processed meats – like hotdogs, salami, etc., and refined grains – like baked goods and breads.

“Our study results support a larger body of literature, including both observational and experimental studies, which indicate that ultra-processed food intake adversely impacts health and longevity,” Loftfield said. “However, there is still a lot that we don’t know, including what aspects of ultra-processed foods pose potential health risks.”