Why your workout variety might matter more than you think

Doing a wider variety of physical activities was linked to a lower risk of early death in a recent study.

The benefit held steady even when total exercise time stayed the same.

People with the most exercise variety had a 19% lower risk of premature mortality.

We’ve all heard that getting enough exercise is key to staying healthy—but recent research suggests how you move may matter just as much as how much.

A study highlighted by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that people who regularly mix up their physical activities — think walking one day, strength training another, maybe even gardening or yoga — tend to live longer than those who stick to just one type.

The idea isn’t to overhaul your routine overnight. Instead, the findings point to something surprisingly simple: variety itself may offer added health benefits, even if your total exercise time doesn’t change

“People naturally choose different activities over time based on their preferences and health conditions. When deciding how to exercise, keep in mind that there may be extra health benefits to engaging in multiple types of physical activity, rather than relying on a single type alone,” corresponding author Yang Hu, research scientist in the Department of Nutrition, said in a news release.

The study

The study, published in BMJ Medicine, followed more than 111,000 adults across two long-running datasets: the Nurses’ Health Study and the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study. Participants were tracked for over 30 years, regularly reporting their physical activity habits — from walking and running to swimming, weightlifting, and even yardwork.

Researchers didn’t just look at how much people exercised. They also created a “variety score,” based on how many different types of activities participants did consistently. Then they compared those scores with long-term health outcomes, including deaths from all causes as well as specific conditions like heart disease and cancer.

To make the findings more reliable, the analysis accounted for other factors that could influence health, such as lifestyle habits and medical history. It also excluded participants with major diseases at the start and used long follow-up periods to better capture real-world patterns.

What the study found — and why it matters

The results were striking: people with the highest variety of physical activity had a 19% lower risk of premature death compared to those with the least variety.

What’s more, that benefit showed up at every level of exercise. In other words, even if two people spent the same amount of time being active, the one who mixed in more types of movement tended to have better outcomes.

The study also found lower risks of death from major causes — including cardiovascular disease, cancer, and respiratory illness — among those with greater activity variety.

There are some caveats. The data relied on self-reported activity, and most participants were white health professionals, which may limit how broadly the findings apply.

Still, the takeaway is pretty approachable: instead of doing the same workout on repeat, adding a little variety — whether that’s trying a new class, rotating activities, or just changing up your routine — could offer extra benefits over time.