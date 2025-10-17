How to choose the right primary care provider for you

Choose carefully: Verify insurance coverage, seek community recommendations, and prioritize doctors who communicate clearly and treat you with respect.

Watch for red flags: Be cautious of providers with limited appointment availability or poor communication about diagnoses and treatment plans.

Be proactive: Prepare for appointments, ask questions, and build a relationship with your doctor early to improve long-term health outcomes.

Finding the right primary care provider can feel overwhelming—especially as more Americans struggle to get appointments and the health care system faces a growing doctor shortage.

ConsumerAffairs interviewed Dr. Greg Whisman, Chief Medical Officer at CareMore Health, says that now more than ever, older adults should feel empowered to take charge of their health by choosing a provider who looks beyond just medical charts.

Dr. Whisman shares how CareMore is reimagining primary care with a holistic, team-based approach that supports not only physical health, but also emotional and social well-being—and offers his top advice for seniors on finding the right doctor and asking the right questions.

Factors to consider in a primary care provider

Dr. Whisman shared some of the most important factors to consider when choosing your primary care provider.

“Start by verifying that your insurance plan is accepted to avoid unexpected medical bills,” he suggested. “Next, seek community recommendations from friends and family and from platforms like Nextdoor or Facebook. Feedback on doctors with good bedside manner and effective patient communication can help you find a provider you trust and are confident in their treatment plans.”

He also stressed the importance of a positive patient experience – this begins the moment you enter the practice.

“This includes a warm greeting, efficient check-in to avoid long waits, and a smooth, timely visit,” Dr. Whisman said. “During your appointment, providers should make eye contact, actively ask questions, and seek your consent for treatment plans, explaining their decisions clearly.”

Lastly, Dr. Whisman recommends trusting and understanding your health care provider.

“It’s crucial that you understand your diagnosis and treatment plan, rather than feeling confused or talked down to. This knowledge empowers you to articulate your medical information if you need to go to the hospital, urgent care, or are on vacation. While providers are skilled at extracting this information, your clear understanding of what's happening and why is paramount.”

The red flags

On the other hand, there are two major warning signs for consumers to look for when they’re on the hunt for a primary care provider: availability and effective communication.

Availability: While in-demand doctors often have full schedules, it's crucial to inquire about their process for acute needs. A red flag would be if a practice cannot offer same-day or next-day appointments for urgent, non-escalating conditions.

Effective Communication: Primary care doctors frequently diagnose new conditions. Therefore, their ability to clearly explain complex medical information to patients who lack a medical background is paramount. For individuals who aren't immersed in the world of primary care, it is vital to have a provider who can explain these health concerns in an understandable way. Finding a clinician who can distill complex information without being condescending, and with whom you can build rapport, is absolutely paramount for effective patient care.

Making the most of your time

Dr. Whisman also recommends that consumers take the time to prepare for their doctors’ appointments ahead of time. Doing so can help you make the most of your exam time and ensure all your questions and concerns are answered and addressed.

Clearly identify your symptoms and be ready to explain how long they've been occurring, if you've experienced them before, and how they were previously treated.

Consider what you hope to achieve during the visit and write down any questions you have, especially if a caregiver isn't able to attend but has concerns.

Before leaving your appointment, ensure you have a clear "game plan" for your continued care. This includes knowing when your follow-up visit is scheduled and making sure you have enough medication refills to last until then.

Think of your visit as a play with a beginning, middle, and end, which the beginning is your preparation, and the middle is the visit itself. The "epilogue" is when you're checking out.

“Investing time to find the right doctor and establishing this relationship early, ideally before you're ill, can have significant benefits,” Dr. Whisman said.

“Even if it means waiting a few months for an initial appointment, it's a worthwhile endeavor. This proactive approach can prevent the escalation to chronic health conditions, mitigate unexpected medical costs, and ultimately extend your life. These are outcomes we all strive for, and effective primary care can help us achieve them.”