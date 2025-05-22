Energy drink ingredient may increase leukemia risk

A new study identified taurine, an ingredient both naturally produced in the body and found in energy drinks and foods, boosts the growth of leukemia cells.

The researchers tested both mouse and human leukemia cells and learned that when leukemia cells absorb taurine, it promotes their growth.

In the future, the team hopes to use these findings to create specific treatments that prevent taurine from entering leukemia cells.

A new study conducted by researchers from the University of Rochester’s Wilmot Cancer Center explored the risks associated with taurine, an ingredient commonly found in energy drinks – and other foods.

Their work found that the ingredient can actually contribute to the growth of blood cancers like leukemia. Additionally, when they tried blocking taurine from entering the cancer cells in both human and mouse models, they were successful in cutting off the growth of leukemia.

“We are very excited about these studies because they demonstrate that targeting uptake by myeloid leukemia cells may be a possible new avenue for treatment of these aggressive diseases,” researcher Jeevisha Bajaj, Ph.D., said in a news release.

A look at taurine

Taurine is commonly found in many foods and drinks, and it’s also produced in our bodies.

The non-essential amino acid is naturally found in the brain, heart, muscles, and bone marrow. It’s also found in many of the foods and drinks we eat, including fish, eggs, meats, and some protein powders and energy drinks.

How does taurine affect cancer risk?

The researchers learned that certain normal cells in the bone marrow produce taurine—a nutrient leukemia cells can't make on their own. Instead, leukemia cells use a transporter to absorb taurine from their surroundings.

Researchers also found that when leukemia cells absorb taurine, it ultimately helps the cancer grow. It increases a process called glycolysis, which is how cells break down sugar for energy. Until now, taurine wasn't known to play a role in promoting cancer.

“Since taurine is a common ingredient in energy drinks and is often provided as a supplement to mitigate the side effects of chemotherapy, our work suggests that it may be of interest to carefully consider the benefits of supplemental taurine in leukemia patients,” the researchers wrote.