Costco’s $4.99 rotisserie chicken might soon be SNAP-Eligible

A new bill could change SNAP rules: The Hot Rotisserie Chicken Act would allow hot rotisserie chicken purchases, instead of only cold versions.

It’s about convenience and savings: Options like the $4.99 Costco Rotisserie Chicken offer an easy, low-cost alternative to expensive takeout.

One chicken can stretch into multiple meals: Use leftovers and pair with a low-cost side to maximize your grocery value.

A small policy change could soon have a big impact on grocery budgets.

A new proposal introduced by a bipartisan group of U.S. senators, titled the Hot Rotisserie Chicken Act, aims to make hot rotisserie chicken eligible for SNAP benefits for the first time.

Right now, SNAP (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) doesn’t allow purchases of hot, ready-to-eat foods. That means something like Costco’s Rotisserie Chicken is off-limits when it’s fresh out of the warmer.

Ironically, the exact same chicken becomes eligible once it’s cooled and placed in the refrigerated section.

That rule has long frustrated shoppers and retailers alike. There’s no real nutritional difference between hot and cold rotisserie chicken, as it’s purely a technical restriction. The proposed bill would fix that by allowing SNAP recipients to purchase hot rotisserie chicken from any grocery store, not just Costco.

And for many households, that convenience matters just as much as cost.

Rotisserie chicken has quietly become one of the best “budget hacks” in grocery stores. Priced at $4.99 at Costco ($6-8 at other grocery stores), it’s often cheaper than buying raw chicken and cooking it yourself.

For busy families, it’s an easy dinner solution that doesn’t require planning ahead.

Why this could be a big deal

This isn’t about adding luxury items to SNAP, but rather it’s about removing an outdated barrier. A hot rotisserie chicken is:

Affordable — Often one of the lowest-cost protein options in the store.

— Often one of the lowest-cost protein options in the store. Convenient — Fully cooked and ready to eat.

— Fully cooked and ready to eat. Versatile — Can stretch into multiple meals.

For families juggling work, school, and tight budgets, having access to a ready-to-eat meal can reduce stress and help avoid more expensive takeout options.

How to make the most of it (if it passes)

If this change goes through, here are a few simple ways to stretch that chicken even further:

Turn one chicken into multiple meals: Start with a classic dinner (chicken + sides), then use leftovers for tacos, sandwiches, salads, or pasta. You can easily get two to three meals out of one bird.

Start with a classic dinner (chicken + sides), then use leftovers for tacos, sandwiches, salads, or pasta. You can easily get two to three meals out of one bird. Pair it with low-cost staples: Add rice, beans, frozen vegetables, or bread to round out meals without spending much more. This keeps the cost per serving extremely low.

Add rice, beans, frozen vegetables, or bread to round out meals without spending much more. This keeps the cost per serving extremely low. Use every part: Don’t toss the bones! Instead, use them to make a simple broth for soup. It’s an easy way to get even more value from a single chicken purchase.

The bottom line

The Hot Rotisserie Chicken Act is still early in the process, so nothing has changed yet. But if it passes, it could be one of the simplest, most practical updates to SNAP in years.

Sometimes saving money isn’t about a complicated strategy, but about removing a small barrier for consumers. And in this case, it might be as simple as letting shoppers buy a hot chicken instead of waiting for it to cool down.