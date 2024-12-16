VidaSlim supplements recalled due to presence of toxic substance

Motivate Me Ashley, is recalling several VidaSlim brand products because they could be dangerous. Samples tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration showed the presence of yellow oleander raising the possibility of other lots containing yellow oleander as well.

The consumption of yellow oleander can cause adverse effects on neurological, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular health that can be serious or even fatal. Symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, heart changes, arrhythmia, and more.

Products included in the recall are:

VidaSlim 90-day (Original Root, Root Plus, and Root Capsules)

VidaSlim 30-day (Original Root, Root Plus, and Root Capsules)

VidaSlim 7-day Sample Size (Original Root, Root Plus, and Root Capsules)

VidaSlim Hot Body Brew (Strawberry and Peach flavors)

These products were sold at www.vidaslim.comExternal Link Disclaimer and through direct sales via independent distributors.

For identification of the recalled products, please find descriptions below:

Product Name Packaging Description Expiration Date VidaSlim 90-day Original Root White bottle measuring 3 inches tall and 2 inches wide with a green label 12/24 through 12/25 VidaSlim 90-day Root Capsules White bottle measuring 3 inches tall and 2 inches wide with an orange label 12/24 through 12/25 VidaSlim 90-day Root Plus White bottle measuring 3 inches tall and 2 inches wide with a blue label 12/24 through 12/25 VidaSlim 30-day Original Root White bottle measuring 2 inch tall and 1.5 inches wide with a green label 12/24 through 12/25 VidaSlim 30-day Root Capsules White bottle measuring 2 inches tall and 1.5 inches wide with an orange label 12/24 through 12/25 VidaSlim 30-day Root Plus White bottle measuring 2 inches tall and 1.5 inches wide with a blue label 12/24 through 12/25 VidaSlim Hot Body Brew (in peach and strawberry flavors) Black pouch measuring 11 inches tall and 6 inches wide 12/24 through 12/25 VidaSlim 7-day Sample Pouches for Original Root, Root Plus, and Root Capsules Silver pouch with green, blue, and orange labeling respectively 12/24 through 12/25

What to do

Consumers who have purchased the VidaSlim products listed above with expiration dates between 12/24 (December 2024) and 12/25 (December 2025) are urged to discontinue use of the recalled products and return them to the place of purchase to be exchanged for a product of equal value (proof of purchase required).

Consumers with questions can contact the company at (210) 334-0664 (Monday- Friday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm CT) or by email at customerservice@vidaslim.com.