Study suggests another reason to limit ultra-processed food

Eating more than nine servings of ultra-processed foods daily was linked to a 67% higher risk of major heart events.

Each additional daily serving increased cardiovascular risk by more than 5%.

Researchers found the association persisted even after accounting for other health and lifestyle factors.

Health experts say there are a lot of reasons to limit consumption of ultra-processed food. For one, they contain very little nutritional value.

A new large-scale U.S. study may have added another reason. It suggests there is growing evidence that diets heavy in ultra-processed foods may significantly increase the risk of heart disease.

The research, led by scientists at UTHealth Houston and presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session, analyzed dietary and health data from more than 6,800 adults over roughly a decade. Participants were initially free of cardiovascular disease and part of the long-running Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis.

The findings were striking: individuals who consumed more than nine servings of ultra-processed foods per day had a 67% higher risk of experiencing major cardiovascular events — such as heart attacks, strokes, or death from heart disease — compared with those who consumed about one serving daily.

Risk appeared to rise steadily with each additional serving. Researchers found that every extra daily serving of ultra-processed food increased the likelihood of a serious heart event by more than 5%, underscoring a dose-response relationship.

What counts as ultra-processed?

Ultra-processed foods are industrially manufactured products that often contain additives, preservatives, added sugars, unhealthy fats, and high levels of sodium. Common examples include packaged snacks, sugary drinks, processed meats, and ready-to-eat meals.

While these foods are widely consumed for convenience and affordability, researchers say their composition — and possibly the processing itself — may contribute to harmful biological effects, including inflammation, weight gain, and metabolic disruptions that elevate cardiovascular risk.

The study found that the link between ultra-processed food intake and heart disease remained strong even after adjusting for factors such as calorie intake, overall diet quality, obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

“This suggests that the processing of food itself may play an independent role in cardiovascular risk,” the researchers noted.

The analysis also revealed disparities among demographic groups. The increase in risk was more pronounced among Black participants, a finding researchers say may reflect differences in access to healthy foods and the higher availability of ultra-processed options in some communities.

Growing body of evidence

The new findings align with a broader body of research linking ultra-processed foods to chronic health conditions, including obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

Health experts increasingly emphasize that not just what people eat, but how food is processed, may be critical to long-term health outcomes.

Researchers say the results reinforce the importance of limiting ultra-processed foods and focusing on minimally processed options such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.