More older Americans are taking five or more medications a day, raising health concerns

More than 40% of U.S. adults 65 and older now take at least five prescription drugs daily, a practice known as polypharmacy.

Studies link high medication use to falls, hospitalizations, drug interactions and slower recovery after illness.

Clinicians say routine medication reviews and “deprescribing” could reduce risks without compromising care.

As Americans live longer and manage more chronic conditions, a growing share of older adults are taking multiple prescription medications each day — a trend researchers say carries both benefits and serious risks.

More than 40% of adults age 65 and older now take five or more prescription drugs daily, according to recent data, and nearly one in five takes 10 or more. The practice, known as polypharmacy, has become increasingly common as doctors prescribe medications to treat conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and arthritis.

While many of these prescriptions are medically necessary, researchers warn that taking too many medications at once can put older adults at greater risk for adverse health outcomes.

What is polypharmacy?

Polypharmacy is generally defined as the concurrent use of five or more medications, though experts note there is no universally accepted cutoff. The concern is not simply the number of drugs a person takes, but whether each medication remains appropriate, effective and safe.

“Some polypharmacy is unavoidable and appropriate,” clinicians say, particularly for patients with multiple chronic illnesses. “The problem arises when medications accumulate without regular reassessment.”

Health risks tied to multiple prescriptions

A growing body of research has linked higher medication counts to negative outcomes for older adults.

Studies show that seniors taking multiple medications face an increased risk of drug–drug interactions, which can cause dizziness, confusion, falls and emergency room visits. Hospitalizations related to adverse drug effects are significantly more common among patients with high prescription burdens.

Research published in BMC Geriatrics also found that older adults discharged from hospitals on six or more medications experienced slower recovery and greater difficulty performing everyday tasks independently.

Other studies have found that among seniors with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, higher medication use is associated with more symptoms, more frequent hospital stays and lower overall physical functioning.

Experts say age-related changes in kidney and liver function can make it harder for older bodies to metabolize drugs, increasing the likelihood of side effects even at standard doses.

Why medication lists keep growing

The rise in polypharmacy is closely tied to multimorbidity — the presence of multiple chronic conditions. Nearly 40% of adults over 65 have two or more long-term illnesses, making multiple prescriptions common.

But doctors acknowledge that medication lists often grow for other reasons. Some drugs are continued long after they are no longer needed, while others are added to treat side effects caused by existing prescriptions, a pattern known as a “prescribing cascade.”

Fragmented care can also play a role, particularly when patients see multiple specialists who may not be fully aware of one another’s prescriptions.

Push for medication reviews and deprescribing

To address the risks, clinicians and health systems are increasingly calling for regular medication reviews — structured evaluations that assess whether each drug is still necessary and beneficial.

Deprescribing, a process that safely reduces or stops medications that no longer provide value, has gained traction as a way to improve patient outcomes without compromising treatment.

“The goal isn’t simply to reduce pill counts,” researchers emphasize. “It’s to make sure every medication has a clear purpose and that the benefits outweigh the risks.”

Better coordination among healthcare providers and clearer communication with patients are also seen as key steps in preventing unnecessary polypharmacy.

A growing public health challenge

As the U.S. population continues to age, experts say managing medication safety will become an increasingly urgent public health issue.

Balancing effective disease treatment with minimizing harm from excessive medication use, they say, will require ongoing attention from clinicians, patients and policymakers alike — especially as longevity increases and more Americans live longer with chronic conditions.