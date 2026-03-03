The sneaky sleep killers hiding in your daily routine

Everyday habits like late caffeine, inconsistent bedtimes, and nighttime scrolling may be quietly disrupting your circadian rhythm and sleep quality.

Consistency — in your schedule, wind-down routine, and sleep environment — is the foundation of truly restorative rest.

Small, repeatable changes (like dimming lights, limiting screens, and protecting your sleep window) can dramatically improve mood, metabolism, and overall health.

If you’ve ever crawled into bed exhausted — only to find yourself wide awake — your bedtime routine might not be the only thing to blame.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with sleep expert Aaron M. Fuhrman, founder of Sleeplay, who explained that the real sleep saboteurs often show up much earlier in the day.

The habits many of us consider harmless — an afternoon coffee, a quick evening nap, scrolling social media before bed, eating dinner at wildly different times each night — can quietly interfere with your circadian rhythm and chip away at your sleep quality over time.

The good news? Once you understand which daily habits are working against you, small adjustments can make a big difference.

Do’s and don’ts of a successful nighttime routine

If you’re reconsidering your sleep routine, here are three things to start doing and three things to stop doing for better sleep.

Do’s:

Consistency . Going to bed and waking up at roughly the same time every day, even on weekends, anchors your circadian rhythm.

Wind-down time. Building in at least 30-60 minutes of intentional wind-down time helps signal to the brain that sleep is approaching; this could include reading, gentle stretching, or low-stimulus activities.

Environmental control. Optimizing your sleep environment, cool, dark, and quiet, dramatically improves sleep quality.

Don’ts:

Late-night screen exposure. Blue light from phones and TVs suppresses melatonin production, making it harder to fall asleep.

Using stimulating substances. Consuming caffeine late in the day, or alcohol close to bedtime, disrupts sleep architecture, even if it initially makes you drowsy.

‘Revenge’ bedtime procrastination. Sacrificing sleep to scroll, work, or binge-watch creates a cycle of chronic sleep debt that’s hard to undo.”

Are you sabotaging your sleep?

The short answer: you might be!

Fuhrman explained that consistency and routine are the foundation of quality sleep. And on top of that, there are more ways than you think to ruin a good night’s rest.

“Many people unintentionally sabotage their sleep by treating bedtime as flexible rather than biological,” he said. “Irregular sleep schedules, even shifting by one to two hours, create a form of ‘social jet lag.’

“Another major issue is overstimulation right up until lights out: answering emails in bed, watching intense shows, or engaging in emotionally charged conversations. People also underestimate how much stress carries into the night. A busy mind doesn’t simply switch off when the lights go out.

“Finally, relying on alcohol or sleep aids as a long-term solution can fragment sleep cycles and reduce restorative deep and REM sleep without people realizing it.”

Create a beneficial nighttime routine

If quality sleep is hard to come by, you might need to rework your nighttime routine. Fuhrman shared his top tips for the most beneficial bedtime routine.

Start by working backward from your ideal wake-up time and set a realistic bedtime that allows for seven to nine hours of sleep.

Establish a predictable pre-sleep ritual that you repeat nightly; consistency is more important than complexity.

Dim the lights an hour before bed, limit screens (or use blue-light filters if necessary), and keep your bedroom reserved primarily for sleep and intimacy to strengthen the mental association between bed and rest.

Incorporating relaxation techniques such as breathing exercises, journaling to offload mental stress, or light stretching can also help calm the nervous system.

Small, repeatable cues are what train the brain to transition into sleep mode.

“Sleep is not a luxury, it’s a foundational pillar of health alongside nutrition and movement,” Fuhrman said. “You can’t ‘hack’ your way out of chronic sleep deprivation with supplements or weekend catch-up sleep.

“Quality sleep improves mood, metabolism, immune function, cognitive performance, and long-term health outcomes. The most powerful changes are often the simplest: protect your sleep window, respect your body’s rhythm, and treat your nighttime routine as an investment rather than an afterthought.”