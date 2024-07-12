Those recalled ‘microdosed’ treats have sickened at least 59 people

What exactly are “microdosing” treats? It’s a subject that may get more attention now that candy and cones with legal limits of drugs have sent dozens of people to the hospital, including children.

Earlier this month Prophet Premium Blends recalled Diamond Shruumz Infused Cones, Chocolate Bars, and Gummies, both Micro- and Mega/Extreme-Dose. The products contain Muscimol.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Muscimol is a potent psychoactive compound found in certain mushrooms, most notably the Amanita muscaria and related species of mushroom.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Muscimol could be a potential cause of symptoms consistent with those observed in persons who became ill after eating Diamond Shruumz products.

Potential symptoms

Reported symptoms have included those linked to seizures, agitation, involuntary muscle contractions, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting, abnormal heart rates, and hyper/hypotension.

At the time of the recall, there were 39 reported illnesses associated with the recalled products. Now, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the number of illnesses has risen to 59 across 27 states.

A number of children have also been sickened, though the health agencies have not been able to provide an exact number. Banner Health System has reported that two children have been hospitalized in Arizona and has sounded the alarm about the products.

‘Clearly something toxic’

“While these products claim to contain only natural ingredients and no scheduled drugs, there is clearly something toxic occurring,” said Steve Dudley, Director of the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center.

“We’ve seen the same phenomenon of people eating the chocolate bar then seizing, losing consciousness, and having to be intubated. So far, we’re aware of similar cases in Nebraska, Utah, and Indiana, and we’re working with the FDA to hopefully prevent anyone else from becoming ill.”

Diamond Shruumz sells products like chocolate bars and gummies infused with mushrooms intended for microdosing and can be purchased online and in stores in most states.

One Chip Clallenge death

In the past, you only had to worry about tainted food. In the latest example of potentially dangerous food, the parents of a teenager who died after participating in the One Chip Challenge have sued Walgreens, Hershey and other companies for wrongful death.

Social media has promoted the challenge to eat a super-spicy tortilla chip. The autopsy for Harris Wolobah of Massachusetts concluded the teen died of cardiopulmonary arrest "in the setting of recent ingestion of food substance with high capsaicin concentration."