Novo Nordisk launches its Wegovy Pill weight-loss drug to the US market, GoodRx discounts it

Novo Nordisk has launched its first oral GLP-1 weight-loss pill in the United States, expanding beyond injectable treatments that have reshaped the obesity market. GoodRx is offering a major discount.

The daily pill is designed to offer comparable weight-loss benefits to injections while lowering barriers for patients hesitant about needles.

Analysts say the move could intensify competition in a market already dominated by blockbuster GLP-1 drugs and reshape how obesity is treated in primary care.

Novo Nordisk has announced the U.S. launch of its long-anticipated GLP-1 weight-loss pill and, right behind, GoodRx is offering a major discount on Wegovy in pill form.

The once-daily pill, which targets the same hormonal pathway as injectable GLP-1 drugs, is intended for adults with obesity or overweight conditions linked to health risks such as diabetes and heart disease. The drug will be marketed as the Wegovy Pill.

After the drug received FDA approval in late 2025 as a once-daily oral option, GoodRx stepped in to make it more affordable for eligible self-pay patients, offering price transparency and wide availability at retail pharmacies across the country.

“We’re excited to help consumers access one of the most anticipated weight-loss treatments on the market,” Wendy Barnes, President and CEO of GoodRx,” said in a news release.

“As new oral GLP-1 options emerge, GoodRx is uniquely positioned to support patients as they navigate their treatment choices. By combining transparent cash pricing with streamlined access to care and broad pharmacy availability, we're helping usher in a simpler, more consumer-friendly chapter in weight management treatment.”

The specifics you need to know

Here’s how the pricing works right now:

$149 per month for the two lowest doses of the Wegovy pill (1.5mg and 4mg) — available at more than 70,000 retail pharmacies nationwide through GoodRx.

After April 15, 2026, the 4mg dose will shift to $199 per month, while higher dose pills (9mg and 25mg) are set at $299 per month.

GoodRx connects you to participating pharmacies and telehealth services where, if clinically appropriate, you can consult with a licensed provider and get a prescription.

That price is a big deal compared with typical list costs for weight-loss medications, which can run significantly higher without discounts or insurance. Many people struggle to afford GLP-1 treatments out of pocket, and transparent cash pricing like this helps cut through complexity.

What this means for you

So, what does this mean for everyday people?

More predictable costs: Instead of facing high prices or insurance surprises, you can see your monthly price up front when you use GoodRx. Easier access: With availability at tens of thousands of U.S. pharmacies and online telehealth options tied to GoodRx for Weight Loss, it’s easier to explore medication options and start a conversation with a provider. Choice for cash-pay patients: Even if you don’t have good insurance coverage (or any coverage at all), you now have a lower-cost way to try a clinically proven weight-loss medication.

Weight-loss medications have been one of the hottest topics in health care in recent years, and cost often stands in the way for many people. With GoodRx promoting a competitive cash price on the Wegovy pill, more people could find the support they’re looking for — without the sticker shock.

How the drugs work

GLP-1 medications work by mimicking hormones that regulate appetite and blood sugar, helping patients feel fuller for longer. Injectable versions have delivered dramatic weight-loss results but have also faced supply constraints, high prices, and uneven insurance coverage. Novo Nordisk says the pill could ease some of those pressures by simplifying manufacturing and prescribing.

Still, the company cautioned that the pill is not a shortcut. As with injectable therapies, it is intended to be used alongside diet and lifestyle changes, and patients may experience side effects such as nausea during the early stages of treatment.

The U.S. launch comes as competition in the GLP-1 space intensifies. Rival drugmakers are racing to develop next-generation injectables and oral alternatives, while insurers and employers weigh the long-term costs of covering weight-loss drugs for millions of patients.

For Novo Nordisk, the pill represents both an opportunity and a defensive move. Analysts say success could significantly expand the overall market for obesity treatment, while failure could leave the company vulnerable to competitors with more convenient or cheaper options.

Novo Nordisk said it expects a gradual rollout in the coming months, with pricing and insurance coverage varying by plan. The company declined to provide sales forecasts but said that it views oral GLP-1 therapy as a critical pillar of its long-term strategy in obesity care.

Kristen Dalli contributed reporting to this story.