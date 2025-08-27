Weight loss drugs may be helping Gen Z’s get sober, study finds

​​73% of patients said weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy helped them cut down on substance use.

Many reported fewer cravings, slips, and even quitting altogether.

Experts believe these medications may mute the brain’s “reward system,” making it easier to avoid addictive behaviors



Weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have been the topic of much recent research.

A new study from Levity found a surprising side effect of the drugs: people taking these medications say they’re drinking less, smoking less, and even losing interest in habits they once struggled to control.

The findings suggest these drugs might do more than help with appetite — they may also quiet the brain’s “reward system,” the part that fuels cravings and addictions. Though early days, the findings are raising big questions about whether these popular medications could one day play a role in treating addiction.

The key findings

ConsumerAffairs connected with Dr. Sophie Dix, Head of Medical Affairs, at Levity to learn more about the study. She broke down the key findings from the study.

73% of the GLP-1 medication patients said the drug assisted them in cutting down on substance use

29% reported they quit altogether

54% cut booze use on average by 58%

63% had fewer drug or alcohol slips

77% reported fewer cravings after merely four weeks

“It's interesting that benefits were felt in domains such as compulsive spending and gambling, as well as consumption of alcohol, drugs, and smoking,” Dr. Dix said.

The impact of age

While the study results showed that all ages had reductions in drugs and alcohol, older participants benefited to a lesser degree.

“For example, 71% of baby boomers said they used drugs less, and 58% had fewer relapses,” Dr. Dix said. “In contrast, 82% of Gen-Z participants reported less drug use and 80% had fewer relapses.

“This could be that unhealthy behaviors are more ‘hard-wired’ in the older participants, both from a biological and behavioral point of view. Regardless of the generational differences in the size of the effect, it is still a marked improvement across all groups.”

A closer look at the findings

Dr. Dix explained that the survey didn’t ask participants whether they were trying to control unhealthy impulses on their own, or if they had been involved in a treatment program. Additionally, because this isn’t a randomized clinical trial, the team can’t be certain that this finding is due to the medication.

“However, four in five of those surveyed felt that their ability to control impulsive behaviours had improved since starting GLP-1s,” Dr. Dix explained. “In addition, the participants were testifying about the adoption of improved practices in the place of drug consumption — 48% replaced drug use with exercise, 44% replaced it with rest or sleep, and 41% replaced it with therapy or journaling.

“We can’t be sure whether participants were making general efforts to live a healthier lifestyle, or whether the GLP-1s alone curbed impulses that made it easier to make lifestyle changes. We do know that GLP-1s affect the part of the brain that processes rewards. So, by muting the buzz that drives people towards addictions such as drugs, food, alcohol or gambling, it makes it easier for them to engage with healthy alternatives and kick the habit.”

Results beyond weight loss

Dr. Dix explained that consumers should be aware that although GLP-1s most often get prescribed to lose weight and control blood sugar, research is showing that the medications also impact impulse control and cravings beyond food.

“GLP-1s are not currently approved for treating addictions, but there are research studies ongoing,” she said. “If someone is already taking them for a licensed indication (weight loss or T2DM) and has a habit they want to kick, they may find it easier while taking the medication. It will likely boost the power of psychological therapies and help more people live happy, healthy lives free from addiction.”