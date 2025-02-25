Digital screens are not that easy on the eyes, study finds

Plenty has been written about the mental health risks of too much time on social media but spending too much time looking at a screen, large or small, may also be harmful to physical health.

A new study published in JAMA Network Open has highlighted the significant association between digital screen time and the risk of developing myopia, commonly known as nearsightedness.

Conducted by a team of researchers led by Dr. Ahnul Ha and colleagues, this systematic review and dose-response meta-analysis examined data from 45 studies involving over 335,000 ppeople to understand the impact of screen exposure on eye health.

The research revealed a notable dose-response relationship characterized by a sigmoidal curve, indicating that the risk of myopia increases significantly with one to four hours of daily screen time. Beyond four hours, the risk continues to rise but at a more gradual pace. Specifically, each additional hour of screen time was associated with a 21% increase in the odds of developing myopia.

Especially important to limit children’s screen time

The study synthesized data from various sources, including PubMed, EMBASE, and the Cochrane Library, and adhered to rigorous reporting guidelines. The findings underscore the importance of moderating screen time, particularly for children and adolescents, who are most susceptible to the effects of prolonged digital exposure.

These insights may be helpful to clinicians and researchers as they work to refine guidelines and interventions aimed at mitigating the growing myopia pandemic. The study suggests a potential safety threshold of less than one hour of screen time per day to minimize the risk of myopia, offering a valuable framework for future research and public health strategies.

